Photo Galleries

Photos: Pindar Vineyards Wine & Cupcake Pairing

Photos by Rob Cuni Posted on

  • Rob Cuni

  • Jeslyn Perdomo, Maria Sanli, Luisa MartinezRob Cuni

  • Jonathan SymingtonRob Cuni

  • Renea and Charles Evdos, Susann Hoina, Stephen LeRoux, John Hoina, Rachael LeRouxRob Cuni

Pindar Vineyards in Peconic hosted a special tasting event featuring three handmade cupcakes from the Blue Duck Bakery that perfectly paired with three Pindar wines.

For all those with a sweet tooth, it was a perfect way to spend the afternoon. Pindar’s cozy tasting room setting provided a perfect environment to try the rich pairing of a chocolate cupcake and red wine, or the lighter pairing of vanilla cupcakes and white wine.

With those explosions of flavor melting in guests’ mouths, it was impossible not to be enticed by the next pairings provided.

Five more wine and cupcake pairing events are coming to Pindar, including this Sunday, February 5 at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Saturday, March 25 at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 per session, at pindar.net.

