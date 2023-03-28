Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Nothing is more helpful during tax season than a good quality accountant. While it’s certainly possible to use apps and online guides to do your own taxes before April 15, spending a few bucks on an expert to do the work for you will typically save even more money, even after you’ve paid for their services.

To find a top-tier accountant here on the East End, why not look to our 2022 Dan’s Best of the Best winners from the Best Accountant / Accounting Firm category, under Professional Services in the Hamptons and the North Fork.

Each year, dedicated Dan’s Papers readers cast tens of thousands of votes in dozens of categories to name the very best of the best businesses, services and personalities the East End has to offer. Thanks to the expertise of lifelong locals and shrewd visitors and second homeowners, their selection can be counted on to deliver the Best of the Best in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

You can explore our recently published 2022 Dan’s Best of the Best Winners Guide to explore all the winners in all our exciting categories.

As for accountants, look no further than our 2022 winners below. Just be sure to call them soon — April 15 is just around the corner, and no one wants to request a last-minute extension!

DAN’S BEST OF THE BEST ACCOUNTANT / ACCOUNTING FIRM 2022

BEST SOUTH FORK ACCOUNTANT/ FIRM

TaxHampton

30 W. Main Street Unit 306, Riverhead

631-909-1569

[email protected], taxhampton.com

Offering a wide range of services for individuals and businesses of all sizes, TaxHampton’s mission is to help their clients achieve success by providing personalized attention and a commitment to service that addresses not only today’s needs but tomorrow’s plans. This dedication to helping clients achieve financial goals means placing a premium on timeliness, thoroughness and accuracy.

Owner Angela Gray grew her accounting consultant business into forming TaxHampton in 2008 and has continued to expand, winning multiple Dan’s Best of the Best honors over the last decade.

BEST NORTH FORK ACCOUNTANT/ FIRM

Regen Benz & Mackenzie, CPAs, PC

240 Beckwith Avenue, Southold

631-765-1118

[email protected], rbmcpas.com

Founded in 1987 and based in NYC and Southold, Regen, Benz & MacKenzie, CPAs provides audit, tax and advisory services. The firm works closely with clients, helping them to mitigate risks and to grasp opportunities. They offer a broad range of services for business owners, executives, and independent professionals.

Services include tax research, consulting and planning, audit assistance, financial management advisory, financial planning, and forensic accounting support.

