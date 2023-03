Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead presented the Crash Test Dummies, a three-time Grammy-nominated alternative rock band. After taking a hiatus from touring, the Crash Test Dummies came out with the release of their new song “Sacred Alphabet.” The band had hit the road, traveling all across North America and Europe, ensuring to make a pitstop at our local theater where attendees could rock the night away.