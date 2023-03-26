Cutchogue Farmer Joseph S. Zuhoski Remembered for Volunteerism

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Joseph S. Zuhoski, a lifelong resident of Cutchogue who wintered in Boynton Beach, Florida, died at home on Saturday, March 4, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 95 years old.

He was born at home in Cutchogue on March 23, 1927 to Edward and Frances (née Chmielewski) Zuhoski. Following his graduation from Mattituck High School, he married the former Sabina Helstowski in Southampton. They made their home in Cutchogue where he was a farmer for many years.

He later worked for the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. In the community, he was a volunteer with the Cutchogue Fire Department for 78 years, a member of the Polish Democratic Club, a parishioner of Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. Professionally, he was a former director of the Long Island Cauliflower Association.

He and his wife wintered in Florida. Family members include his wife Sabina; children Joseph Jr. (the late Sheila) of Cutchogue, Jerry (Debbie) of Mattituck, Cheryl King (the late Edward) of Southold, Judy Victoria (the late Peter) of Mattituck, the late Joanne Goerler (Ron) of Cutchogue and Michelle of Mattituck; grandchildren: Joseph Zuhoski III (Terri), Jennifer Newhouse (Allen), Jackie Gatz (Donald), Jerry Zuhoski, Greg Zaleski (Melissa), Glenn Zaleski, Amanda Lindsay (Wayne), Heather Scholtz (Chris), Alex Goerler (Frances) and Anna, Sarah and Olivia Goerler; great-grandchildren: Joseph Zuhoski IV, LaNeve Zuhoski, D.J. Gatz, Tyler Gatz, Marisa Gatz, Dillon Zaleski, Violet Zaleski, Landon Zaleski, Levi Lindsay, Eden Lindsay, Lukas Lindsay, Victoria Scholtz, Nora Scholtz, Emma Scholtz, Aiden Newhouse, Kensington Zuhoski and Maci Zuhoski.

Services were held at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck before his funeral at Our Lady of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church in Southold and interment at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cutchogue Fire Department or to the Icla da Silva Foundation would be appreciated.