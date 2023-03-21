Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Long Island Rail Road will begin offering two summer Friday round-trip trains to and from the South Fork to give East End riders more options.

The enhanced South Fork Commuter Connection (SFCC) service — coordinated weekday train and shuttle bus service between Speonk and Montauk — helps give commuters a pivotal mass-transit alternative during peak tourism season when East End traffic is at its worst.

“As ridership on the SFCC has continued to grow, this commuter service has become a vital link for many of our local businesses and their employees,” said Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (D-Sag Harbor), who fought for the service. “However, commuters must know that they can rely on continuous service five days a week to get to and from work. Lack of Friday service in the summer was a major inconvenience for loyal SFCC commuters and an impediment to the SFCC reaching its full potential.”

Friday SFCC service was previously not available between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The LIRR said the Friday addition was made possible by service schedule additions made in the wake of the recent historic opening of the Grand Central Madison station in Manhattan.

On Fridays, eastbound SFCC trains will depart Speonk at 6 a.m. with stops at Westhampton, Hampton Bays, Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Amagansett. Another train departs Hampton Bays at 8:26 a.m. with stops at Southampton, Bridgehampton, East Hampton, Amagansett, and Montauk.

Westbound trains will depart Amagansett at 7:13 a.m. with stops at East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton, and Hampton Bays. Another train departs Montauk at 12:56 p.m. stopping at Amagansett, East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Southampton, Hampton Bays, Westhampton, and Speonk.

Commuters using the service can park in the morning at Speonk, Westhampton, or Hampton Bays, then ride the train across the Shinnecock Canal to Southampton, Bridgehampton, Amagansett, or Montauk. At these eastern stations, shuttle buses will bring riders to and from nearby villages, hamlets and employment centers.