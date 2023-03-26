Ronda Starr and The Jewish Federation Helps Give Back

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It is difficult to ignore Ronda Starr when she begins to speak about her dedication to the Jewish Federation of Palm County.

Starr, who grew up outside of Boston and then lived on Long Island for decades, is the board chair of the Jewish Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy division. In her role, Starr helps thousands of women make their unique impact in the Jewish community through their generosity. Her penchant for great conversation and making an immediate connection with people has served her and the organization well.

“I am chitty-chatty. I am great at it,” says Starr. “In this world, being chitty-chatty is what helps us grow the organization so we can fulfill the organization’s mission. I love what I do, and I love what the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach does for the community.”

Starr’s leadership in Palm Beach has led to Women’s Philanthropy contributing nearly half of the $18 million donated to the Jewish Federation’s annual campaign. These contributions fuel the federation’s efforts to care for people in need, stand up to hatred and connect people with Jewish life.

Once home to a small Jewish community, the Palm Beach area today is experiencing historic population growth. The number of people living in Jewish households in Palm Beach has grown nearly 20 times over the past 50 years. Today, Palm Beach is one of the largest, fastest-growing and most thriving Jewish communities in North America. By 2026, an estimated 200,000 people in Jewish households are expected to live in the area, which includes Palm Beach Island, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter and Wellington.

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County serves as the “City Hall” of the Jewish community, working with a network of partner organizations and programs for the community to enjoy. Thousands of people participate in the Jewish community’s cultural arts programs, holiday celebrations, learning opportunities, advocacy programs and volunteer service projects. While the Palm Beaches’ growth is exciting, it also brings new opportunities for people to make a difference for those in need. This is where community leaders like Starr come in.

“There are 160 federations, and we have a presence in 70 countries,” she says. “There is always someone who needs help.”

The war in Ukraine, for example, has become an important issue as citizens try to escape the savagery sweeping through the country. The organization also looks to address the recent rise in antisemitism.

“We are living in a very divisive political environment,” says Starr. “Social media and other new means of communications have fed the types of people who do terrible things to others, not just Jewish people.”

Building bridges to other communities is critical to the organization and to the world.

“We all need allies,” says Starr. “We continue to put effort into aligning with other groups and meet with many different organizations.”

Starr became involved with the federation after she and her late husband, Gerry, built their home in Palm Beach 17 years ago. They had always supported Jewish causes, including UJA when they lived in New York. As she became more familiar with her home in Palm Beach and became involved in the federation, Starr realized that she could contribute to the Jewish community’s mission to help the growing community flourish. She nominated herself as a volunteer to help with fundraising and she proved to be an inspiring leader.

“I totally adore and believe in the federation,” says Starr. “The group has a major umbrella and helps an enormous number of people. It truly touches my heart.”

Powered by generosity, the federation ensures a wide range of opportunities to enjoy Jewish life in the thriving local community. For example, when young couple Lauren and Jason moved from Boston to the Palm Beaches with their two children, they wanted to be involved in their Jewish community but didn’t know where to start. They hoped their kids would come to appreciate their Jewish heritage and the importance of giving back to their community. Unfortunately, Lauren and Jason’s jobs didn’t offer much wiggle room for the added expense of Jewish community experiences. The federation reached out to Lauren and Jason to introduce them to local schools and summer camps, and the federation provided the family with scholarships.

Experiences like these speak to the federation’s emphasis on building Jewish identity in young families with children, the fastest-growing segment of the Palm Beaches’ population. In addition to her home in Palm Beach, Starr has homes in Old Westbury and in Westhampton Beach.

“When we built the home, there was no traffic out here, and not like it is today,” says Starr. “But I still love it very much.”

Starr considers herself a bit of a foodie. Her favorite restaurants include Flora and Fauna in Westhampton Beach. She has continued a climb in the organization as well and hopes to increase her duties and responsibilities.

“Jewish people repair the world,” says Starr. “We don’t turn people away. The federation embodies that spirit and I am so proud to be a part of this group.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.