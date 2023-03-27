Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Southampton Movie Producer Noel Ashman Guest DJs for Actors’ Parties

Southampton producer Noel Ashman was the guest DJ at the birthday parties of Scarface star Angel Salazar and Con Air star Renoly Santiago at the Hustler Club NYC.

Waitresses dressed up as Michelle Pfeiffer’s character from Scarface. Ashman has just wrapped up Cash Out with John Travolta and Kristin Davis, which is to be released this summer in the Hamptons.

Randall Emmett, who is in a bitter custody battle with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, directs and co-produces the movie with Ashman.