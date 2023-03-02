10 St. Patrick’s Day Events Hitting the North Fork

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

March has finally begun, which means St. Patrick’s Day is soon to follow. The North Fork has several fun ways to celebrate on St. Paddy’s weekend, as well as throughout the month. Here are 10 or so events you don’t want to miss.

The North Fork Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Cutchogue Fire Department, presents the 17th annual Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 11 from 2–4 p.m. Slated to be bigger and better than ever, the parade steps off from the traffic light at Cox Lane and ends in Cutchogue Village. This year’s grand marshal is Karen McLaughlin, Southold Town’s longtime senior center director who recently retired after decades of developing senior center programs and otherwise serving her community. Groups looking to march in the parade can contact Parade Chairman Joe Corso at [email protected] for details. 516-885-9138, northforkchamber.org

The Suffolk is hosting two concerts this month that would make for excellent ways to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day this month. First up is Cherish the Ladies on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. Named the BBC’s Best Musical Group of the Year and the Irish Music Awards’ Top North American Celtic Group, Cherish the Ladies was founded as a showcase of talented female singers in a male-dominated Irish scene, and they’ve since captured the hearts of worldwide audiences with their traditional music and step dancing. Tickets are $63–$77. On Saturday March 18 at 8 p.m., The Suffolk presents a less traditional Irish music experience, but with Bono’s status as one of the most influential Irish artists of all time, Unforgettable Fire: The Ultimate U2 Tribute makes for a fitting holiday celebration. After 25 years of honing their musical and visual authenticity, this tribute band has synthesized a realistic U2 concert experience, from wardrobe to lighting, and songs ranging from before Boy to the most recent albums. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Clovis Point Vineyard is teaming up with Barrow Food House to provide a St. Patrick’s Day Winery Dinner that includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, bread and a glass of wine (diner’s choice). For reservations to the event taking place on Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m., call 631-722-4222 or email at [email protected] The price is $40 for Clovis Point Wine Club members and $50 for non-members. 1935 Main Road, Jamesport. clovispointwines.com

Greenport Harbor Brewing Company would be a fine choice for St. Patrick’s Day merriment any year, but for St. Paddy’s 2023, they’ve sweetened the arrangement with Live Music by Dinny Keg at the Peconic Tasting Room and Restaurant, a contemporary singer-songwriter steeped in Irish tradition. Sip a local brew and enjoy the sounds of the Emerald Isle on Friday, March 17 from 5–8 p.m. 42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Pindar Vineyards is injecting a double dose of Celtic tunes with Irish Music with Kevin McEvoy and James Acampora on Friday, March 17 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Born in New York and raised partly in Dublin, Ireland, McEvoy learned the tradition of Celtic fiddle, which is then enhanced by the addition of Acampora’s cello. Tickers are $20 online. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

There are several places to watch someone perform on St. Paddy’s Day, but those who would rather be the one performing should check out the St. Patrick’s Day Open Jam at Eastern Front Brewing Co. Hosted by Bruce MacDonald on Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m., the jam session welcomes local musicians who play traditional Irish music, as well as the Vernon Academy School of Irish Dance, who will be stopping by for a jig. 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-905-1535, facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing

Griswold-Terry-Glover Post 803 invites the community to a Southold American Legion St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Saturday, March 18. The cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle for an added bit of excitement. Advanced $20 registration is required via calling Earl Brock at 516-901-3228. 51655 Route 25, Southold. post803.com

For those who missed their chance to meet the East End Emerald Society Parade grand marshals and their aides at the St. Patrick’s Day Fundraiser at The Vineyards at Aquebogue on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m., there is a second chance to get to know them before the parade. Meet the Jamesport St. Patrick’s Grand Marshals at Twin Fork Beer Co. on Saturday, March 18 from noon–8 p.m. Grand marshals Patrick Waski and Joann Spanburgh-Waski and their aides, Joe Hartmann and Steve McKay, will be hanging out at the brewery for the day while the Grillin’ Villain Food Truck serves up corned beef, cabbage and all the trimmings. 807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

The East End Emerald Society St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. (rain or shine), beginning at North Railroad and Washington Avenue and ending at the Jamesport Firehouse. Bagpipers, marchers and floats will follow the lead of grand marshals Patrick Waski and Joann Spanburgh-Waski, the annual parade’s first grand marshal duo. Waski is being honored for his time serving as a Riverhead Police Department detective before retirement, and Spanburgh-Waski is honored for her role as chairperson of the Riverhead Planning Board and owner of Peconic Abstract Inc. They’ll be joined by their grand marshal aides, Riverhead residents Joe Hartmann and Steve McKay. 516-732-3672, eastendemeraldsociety.org

If plans don’t work out to see Dinny Kig perform his Irish tunes on St. Patrick’s Day, he can also be seen at the Corey Creek Tap Room at the end of the month: Friday, March 31, 4–8 p.m. This time, he’ll be joined by watercolor artist and illustrator Melissa Hyatt, who is hosting a weekly pop-up art show. Also on offer at the Dinny Keg and Melissa Hyatt Show are half-priced flights from any of the Bedell Cellars wines on tap. 45470 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Bonus: Anyone looking for a good ol’ Irish pub to grab a bite and a pint on the North Fork will want to give Digger’s Ales N’ Eats a try. Formerly Digger O’Dells, the pub was relaunched in 2005 to emphasize a focus on a lively atmosphere, tasty food such as shepherd’s pie and a wide selection of beer, spirits and wine. 58 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-3200, diggerspub.com

And as the most Irish of the North Fork breweries, Long Ireland Beer Company is always an ideal place to share a drink with your mates on St. Patrick’s Day. While they’ve yet to announce any live music, food trucks or other festivities at the time of writing, they’re likely cooking up something fun for the holiday on Friday, March 17. Check their Facebook page for updates: facebook.com/LongIrelandBeer. 817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-403-4303, longirelandbeer.com