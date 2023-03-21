Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Summer House Couple Breakup Rumors Dispelled

As Dan’s Papers‘ “SOTH” reported, Summer House married couple Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula recently attended fellow Bravolebrity Ramona Singer’s party to celebrate her daughter Avery Singer’s Bach Boss event at The Shanghai Lounge at Hutong New York in Manhattan, so all looks well with them.

However, following the news that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval cheated on girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, Summer House fans are hopeful that all is well between Cooke and Batula, reports Life & Style.

Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi posted on March 9, “As we witness the fallout from the mess that is Scandoval, a Bravo couple on the opposite coast will soon find themselves in a very similar mess. He will be exposed for another ‘mistake.’ Will she be able to forgive and forget this one?”

Fans speculated that the anonymous tip was referring to Batula and Cooke, since DeuxMoi hinted once before that there were problems between the Summer House couple, who have been married since September 2021.

Amanda and Kyle reportedly shut down the cheating rumors when they appeared on Watch What Happens Live on March 13.