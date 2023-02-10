‘Summer House’ Season 7 Promises Shocking Moments & Mayhem

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Lindsay Hubbard is hoping that Bravo’s Summer House Season 7, which focuses on a group of share housemates in the Hamptons and promises to be even more wild than the previous six berserk seasons, will explain what led to the rift between her and costar Danielle Olivera.

The show returns to Bravo with its Season 7 on Monday, February 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. And we didn’t think it would last!

When asked about the beginning stages of their problems, Hubbard exclusively told Us Weekly, “I look forward to figuring that out along with the viewers, because I spent my entire summer just very confused. I would never have guessed that this is where our friendship would’ve ended up.”

The publicist noted that her relationship with their mutual costar Carl Radke may have played a part. In the midst of all the drama going on, Hubbard still has hope that she can reconcile with Olivera.

Summer House Season 7 promises some big moments and new cast members that will definitely have fans talking. Here’s what viewers have to look forward to, starting next week, according to Bravo.

Watch the First Look to get a sense of the “shocking” season and all the “mayhem” to come!

What’s Coming to Summer House Season 7

Party boy Kyle Cook is turning 40 and the reality of this milestone birthday is beginning to weigh on him. Questioning if he can support a family, Kyle wishes he were further along in his journey to financial freedom. And for the first time in their friendship, he finds himself at odds with Carl, personally and professionally.

With the pressure of wedding planning behind her, Kyle’s wife Amanda Batula is ready to kick back and have fun. She and Kyle are in a great place in their marriage and after adopting two dogs, she’s exploring the idea of starting a family.

However, the stress of potentially not being able to have kids is building due to recent health issues, and Amanda finds herself in a position she never imagined herself.

Carl’s life is busier than ever and he’s not slowing down. After moving in with Lindsay, he’s headed toward marriage and begins searching for the perfect ring. ET reported Friday that Carl has left Loverboy, Kyle’s canned booze business, and the show will chronicle their conversation about it.

Danielle is currently living full time in Montauk with Robert Sieber and working hard on her fashion app. After being besties with Lindsay and Carl for years, she suddenly finds herself feuding with them over their relationship, as we mentioned, prompting a total shift in house dynamics.

As Paige DeSorbo approaches her thirties, she finds her priorities shifting. Her career is thriving and, although her boyfriend lives down South, she has no plans of leaving New York.

In a new era of her life, Mya Allen quit her restaurant consulting job and is pursuing her cookie business full time. Her relationship with Oliver Gray is growing more serious, but she still struggles with commitment issues.

Celebrating one year of living in New York City, Ciara Miller is fitting in and feeling at home. She’s put her nursing career on hold and is focused on dating — clearly the more important of the two.

New to the cast in Season 7, New Jersey native and content creator, Samantha Feher is single and “always dreamed of making New York City her personal playground.” She works and parties hard, and keeps a stable of 4–5 men in her regular dating pool.

Another newbie to the cast, Chris Leoni left the U.S. Marines Corps and his traditional lifestyle to persue a career in photography and filmmaking in New York. Coming to the house as one of the only single men, he’s flirting and trying to meet the woman of his dreams?

The final new addition to the cast, fashion editor Gabby Prescod is single, very connected to her family, and looking to enjoy dating in the Hamptons.

Summer House alum Andrea Denver, a hot Italian fashion model and designer, and Kory Keefer — a gym owner who was the breakout star of Bravo’s Winter House Season 2 — are also joining the show for Season 7

Watch the Summer House Season 7 premiere on Monday, February 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and will weekly in that time slot, with episodes streaming on Peacock the following day.