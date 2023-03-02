Things to Do in Palm Beach in March 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Palm Beach County is the place to be in South Florida this March! Enjoy art, live shows and fun, entertaining and enriching things to do from March 4–26, 2023.

Palm Beach Live Shows

Drumline Live!

Saturday, March 4, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this touring version of an energetic drumline presented by the creative team behind the 2002 movie starring Nick Cannon. Exciting rhythms and colorful choreography are all part of the fun. Tickets are $40.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 844-765-8432, west-palm-beach-theater.com

A Tribute to Frank Sinatra: A Tony Sands Production

Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Join Tony Sands as he takes you on a musical journey through the life and times of Frank Sinatra, including his most notable performances and best-loved hits.

713 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth. 561-586-6410, lakeworthplayhouse.org

Jerry Seinfeld

Friday, March 17, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss this special added performance at the Kravis Center. Jerry Seinfeld is one of the world’s best-loved comedians and is known for his uncanny ability to find humor in the mundane. His comedy series Seinfeld ran for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmys, Golden Globes and People’s Choice awards. Tickets begin at $80.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

PRATO Live at the Banana Boat

Saturday, March 18

Enjoy this blend of reggae-and-rock blended originals as well as covers by acts like Sublime, Bob Marley and UB40. Banana Boat is a great place to take in live music, seafood and beach-inspired cocktails.

739 E Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach. allevents.in/boynton%20beach/prato-live/200023056439328

Plaza Suite at the Delray Beach Playhouse

Friday-Sunday, March 24-26

Don’t miss Neil Simon’s classic triptych featuring three different plays in the same hotel suite, often hailed as some of the funniest scenes in stage theater. Tickets are $42.

950 NW 9th Street, Delray Beach. 561-272-1281, delraybeachplayhouse.com

Palm Beach Pride Festival

Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, 12-6 pm

Palm Beach Pride is one of the largest cultural events in Palm Beach County. This two-day celebration on the Intracoastal at Bryant Park in the City of Lake Worth Beach is a family-friendly event, showcasing entertainment, a wide variety of food and drink choices, local vendors, youth activities, a health fair section and numerous community organizations onsite.

Bryant Park, Lake Worth Beach. thepalmbeaches.com/top-event/palm-beach-pride

Palm Beach Fun Activities

West Palm Beach Antiques Festival

Friday-Sunday, March 3-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Don’t miss this 20-year tradition held a the South Florida Fairgrounds. You’ll view plenty of fantastic pieces for sale. Tickets are $8.

9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. wpbaf.com

Affair of the Arts

Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Get out and about for a bustling arts & crafts show at the north end of the Boynton Beach Mall. You can browse the wares of over 200 vendors and enjoy food, beer and wine choices. The event is free and parking is abundant.

801 N Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. affairoftheartsfl.com

Bonsai and Bamboo Gala

Saturday, March 4, 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this evening featuring dining, music, dancing and fireworks that will raise money for the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. Japanese Taiko drumming, whisky, sake and a silent auction will also be part of the fun.

400 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Jupiter Irish Festival

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style with live music, Irish dancers, pipes and drums, whisky tasting and a costume contest. Children under age 12 can attend for free if they are accompanied by a parent.

1267 Main Street, Jupiter. 561-624-7788, abacoa.com

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m.

Listen to some of your favorite pipes, drums and bagpipes in Delray Beach while celebrating the holiday with traditional fanfare.

Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. pbcfrcadets.com/events/st-patty-day-parade

Bacon & Bourbon Fest

Saturday and Sunday, March 25 & 26, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to pig out at this two-day event of bacon-flavored treats and over 30 bourbons and whiskies. Admission is free.

12150 Forrest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. baconbourbonfest.com

West Palm Beach Boat Show

Thursday-Sunday, March 23-26

Head on out to the waterfront to view over $1.2 billion worth of yachts, inflatables and marine accessories. Regular one-day admission is $31 or you can opt for a VIP experience with a premium open bar and appetizers.

101 S Flager Drive, West Palm Beach. pbboatshow.com

Palm Beach Kids Events

PJ Library Presents Purim and Pizza

Wednesday, March 1, 4-6 p.m.

Don’t miss author and illustrator Alan Silberberg as he shows us his characters and tells his story. The cost of $10 includes a Kosher pizza dinner. Purim costumes are welcome and you can also bring a box or two of pasta to donate to the Jacobsen Family Food Pantry.

RSVP for address, Boca Raton. 561-852-6080, [email protected], jewishboca.org

Daddy Daughter STEM Night

Friday, March 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Young scientists in grades 1–5 can visit the Cox Science Center for a special night of viewing exhibits after dark, a planetarium laser show and dancing. The cost is $20 per person.

4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1988, coxsciencecenter.org

Family Story Time

Saturday, March 4, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Bring your little reader ages eight and under to The Four Arts Children’s Library for this special story time about frogs. An arts and crafts activity will follow the stories. Reservations are not required.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

BiblioArte!

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

You and your little one won’t want to miss this celebration of music and art at the Cultural Plaza in Lake Fort Worth. Enjoy art activities, music performances and even a visit from a local children’s book illustrator.

414 Lake Avenue, Lake Fort Worthy. allevents.in/lake%20worth/biblioarte/200023054757149

Meet the Orchestra For Kids

Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m.

Your kiddo can get to know all about the instruments of the symphonic orchestra through this interactive program held during Symphonia’s concert dress rehearsal. The program is free for children and $5 for adults.

3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton. 561-376-3848, thesymphonia.org

Palm Beach Art Exhibitions

First Friday Art Walk

Friday, March 3, 6-8 p.m.

Pop by the Arts Garage to view art and meet the up-and-coming artists in front of their work. Drinks and music will accompany your experience.

94 NE 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach. 561-450-6357, artsgarage.org

Henry Ossawa Tanner: Intimate Pictures

On View Through March 18

Don’t miss the last weeks to take in this exhibition exploring the works of the first African American artist to gain international acclaim. Discover connections between his religious paintings, genre scenes and landscapes.

150 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Palm Beach Modern & Contemporary

Thursday-Sunday, March 23-26

View world-class contemporary art presented by various acclaimed local galleries at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.

650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 305-517-7977, artpbfair.com

The American West During the Gilded Age

On View Through April 23

Don’t miss the Flagler Museum’s winter exhibition exploring the aspects of the American West during the Gilded Age that contributed to its development and character, including railroads, cattle ranching and entertainment.

1 Whitewall Way, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.us