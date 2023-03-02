Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The North Fork is alive with exciting events and activities this week, including live shows, outdoor fun, art exhibitions, workshops and more, February 24–28, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Jeff LeBlanc & Harmonious Earth & Sound at Corey Creek

Friday, March 3, 4-8 p.m.

Stop by the Corey Creek Tap Room at Bedell Cellars for live music from Jeff LeBlanc and a pop-up art show. Half-priced flights will be available from any of the wines on tap.

36225 Main, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Marc Morello at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, March 4, 1-4 p.m.

Celebrate the new month at Jason’s Vineyard, where you’ll enjoy acoustic hits and covers from local musician Marc Morello. Meanwhile, imbibe some bubbly in the elegant tasting room.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Rare, Big & Odd Tree Tour at Mashomack Preserve

Tuesday, March 7, 10 a.m.

Enjoy this free program where you’ll explore some rare trees on Shelter Island’s Mashomack Preserve. You’ll view tulip trees, white oak and American chestnut. Bring your camera and dress for the weather.

79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Hike Wolf Reserve

Tuesday, March 7, 2 p.m.

Explore the hiking trails of this 23-mile reserve, which includes wetlands, habitats and wooded areas. Register ahead of time and meet at the reserve.

11613-1155 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

NORTH FORK ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Coffee and a Good Book at Hallockville Museum Farm

Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this special program featuring Native American crafts and historical food preparation with Josephine Smith. The cost is $30 per session and $20 for members.

6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Barrel Tastings

Saturday, March 4, 12 or 3 p.m.

If you love to learn how wine is made, head to Pindar Vineyards, where you’ll learn about the process and taste bubbly right from the bottle. You’ll then enjoy a private tasting complete with appetizers. The cost is $50 per person but $40 for wine club members.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Whales & Dolphins of Long Island

Wednesday, March 8, 7- 8 p.m.

Go virtual whale-watching with the Fish Guy while learning about the different species of dolphins and whales on Long Island. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

43705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Art Reception With Light Painters Group

Saturday, March 4, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a lovely afternoon of art at the Mattituck-Laurel Library, where you’ll meet the local photography group known as the “Light Painters” and view their photographs. Refreshments will be served.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

Artists and Curators Reception

Saturday, March 4, 3-5 p.m.

Don’t miss this lovely evening of art at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library, featuring oil paintings by Adelaide Amend and Ann McCaughey in the Upstairs Gallery. The exhibition features landscapes and structures of the North Fork and will be on view through March 7.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Winter/Rotation

On View Through March 19

Don’t miss winter works and special projects by artists like Rainer Gross, Allen Wexler and Kelly Adelia at VSOP Projects. The gallery represents emerging and established contemporary artists.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com