Palm Beach Luncheon Supports Literacy with Author Tayari Jones
1 minute 04/27/2026
Sarah Alsofrom, Tayari Jones and Kristin Calder
Cindy Sulzberger and Laurie Gildan
Gail Okoniewski and Karen Rogers
George Elmore and Marti LaTour
Gil and Denise Rivas, Lisa Rousso
Sacha McGraw and Brenda Medore
Stacey-Anne Johnson and Stephanie Deltondo
Telsula Morgan and Lindsay Reinhart
Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County hosted its Love of Literacy Luncheon on April 9 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The event featured bestselling author Tayari Jones in conversation with Ann Bocock and was co-chaired by Telsula Morgan and Lindsay Reinhart. Jones — who has written four popular novels, including bestseller and Oprah Book Club pick, An American Marriage — was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026.
The luncheon raised $250,000 to support local literacy programs. Proceeds benefit education initiatives serving children and adults across Palm Beach County.
Learn more at LiteracyPBC.org