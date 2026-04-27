Palm Beach Luncheon Supports Literacy with Author Tayari Jones

Sarah Alsofrom, Tayari Jones and Kristin Calder Tracey Benson Photography Cindy Sulzberger and Laurie Gildan Tracey Benson Photography Gail Okoniewski and Karen Rogers Tracey Benson Photography George Elmore and Marti LaTour Tracey Benson Photography Gil and Denise Rivas, Lisa Rousso Tracey Benson Photography Sacha McGraw and Brenda Medore Tracey Benson Photography Stacey-Anne Johnson and Stephanie Deltondo Tracey Benson Photography Telsula Morgan and Lindsay Reinhart Tracey Benson Photography

Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County hosted its Love of Literacy Luncheon on April 9 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The event featured bestselling author Tayari Jones in conversation with Ann Bocock and was co-chaired by Telsula Morgan and Lindsay Reinhart. Jones — who has written four popular novels, including bestseller and Oprah Book Club pick, An American Marriage — was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026.