Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Palm Beach Luncheon Supports Literacy with Author Tayari Jones

By
1 minute 04/27/2026
Sarah Alsofrom, Tayari Jones and Kristin Calder

Sarah Alsofrom, Tayari Jones and Kristin Calder

Tracey Benson Photography
Cindy Sulzberger and Laurie Gildan

Cindy Sulzberger and Laurie Gildan

Tracey Benson Photography
Gail Okoniewski and Karen Rogers

Gail Okoniewski and Karen Rogers

Tracey Benson Photography
George Elmore and Marti LaTour

George Elmore and Marti LaTour

Tracey Benson Photography
Gil and Denise Rivas, Lisa Rousso

Gil and Denise Rivas, Lisa Rousso

Tracey Benson Photography
Sacha McGraw and Brenda Medore

Sacha McGraw and Brenda Medore

Tracey Benson Photography
Stacey-Anne Johnson and Stephanie Deltondo

Stacey-Anne Johnson and Stephanie Deltondo

Tracey Benson Photography
Telsula Morgan and Lindsay Reinhart

Telsula Morgan and Lindsay Reinhart

Tracey Benson Photography

Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County hosted its Love of Literacy Luncheon on April 9 at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. The event featured bestselling author Tayari Jones in conversation with Ann Bocock and was co-chaired by Telsula Morgan and Lindsay Reinhart. Jones — who has written four popular novels, including bestseller and Oprah Book Club pick, An American Marriage — was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2026.

The luncheon raised $250,000 to support local literacy programs. Proceeds benefit education initiatives serving children and adults across Palm Beach County.

Learn more at LiteracyPBC.org

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