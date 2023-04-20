Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

ArtGroove, the annual pop-up multimedia art event at Ashawagh Hall in Springs, has gradually improved and evolved since its inception 13 years ago, but this year it’s taking a larger leap forward with the additions of an engrossing European entertainment experience and a brand-new event in honor of Earth Day.

The 11th annual ArtGroove will wow art lovers this weekend — with gallery hours from noon–10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.

With ArtGroove’s opening night falling on Earth Day this year, event producer/curator Geralyne Lewandowski asked herself, “Why not take this opportunity?” This question birthed the creation of EarthGroove, a new event concept for ArtGroove that retains an artistic edge but shifts focus to local groups working to create a sustainable planet.

On April 22, 1–5 p.m., representatives from the Carbon Crew Project, ChangeHampton, ReWild Long Island and the Accabonac Protection Committee will discuss Earth-affirming initiatives and positive actions we can take for a healthier East End.

“The biggest thing you can do is stop throwing food away, but there are other things you can do,” Lewandowski notes.

Additionally, Sagaponack artist William Falkenburg will present his environmental totems, sculptures constructed with the images of “newly signifying objects and recycled paraphernalia.” And beekeeper Nancy Miller will be on hand with her Plan Bee Balms, which are made with Southampton honey and free of chemicals and preservatives.

On Saturday night, 6–10 p.m., ArtGroove will present its opening reception showcasing the works of featured artists Hans Van de Bovenkamp, Joyce Raimondo, John Haubrich, Barbara Bilotta, Michael Cardacino, Zoë Denahy, Michael McDowell, Jacques LeBlanc, Chris Lucore, Lewandowski and others.

The evening’s headline entertainment will be provided by Italy’s SignofSound with Fabiana Yvonne Lugli at 8:30 p.m. This multisensorial, multidisciplinary art project incorporates music, painting, video and dance as painters/dancers react to the experimental sounds provided by Italian band Entropia.

“It’s pretty much indescribable,” Lewandowski says of SignofSound. “It blew me away.”

Following the presentation of Italian imagination and creativity, a Springs dance party will commence, with groovy beats provided by DJ G-Funk.

On Sunday, 2–5 p.m., the Heart of ArtGroove will expand the roster of exhibited artists to 40 for a charitable art show benefiting Maureen’s Haven and the Ellen Hermanson Foundation — organizations that provide vital services to the East End’s homeless and breast cancer patients, respectively.

For this show, artists have priced their works between $200 and $1,000, with 5o% of proceeds going to the charities and 50% going to the artist.

“That’s what excites me. I like that it’s a positive thing,” Lewandowski says of ArtGroove’s ability to benefit both the talented artists and local nonprofits.

Artists taking part in the Heart of ArtGroove include Darlene Charneco, Paton Miller, Aurelio Torres, David Slater, Connie Fox, Teresa Lawler, Charles Waller and many others. In curating the artists selected for the show — pulled from a growing waiting list of eager participants — Lewandowski says, “I want the artists to sell and get their art out there,” but those selected must present art that fits with the spirit of the event, “work that can reflect the energy of ArtGroove … a happy art show.”

As the event name implies, where’s there’s art, there’s also a groove, and the Sunday festivities would not be complete without an afternoon tea dance complemented by the musical stylings of multitalented artist William Falkenburg. Attendees can look forward to the tunes of Donna Summer, Diana Ross, Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin.

ArtGroove 2023 is shaping up to be its most exciting celebration yet. “I’m very excited and honored to put this together,” Lewandowski says.

ArtGroove takes place at Ashawagh Hall, 780 Spring Fireplace Road, Springs in East Hampton Town. For more information, visit artgroove.us.