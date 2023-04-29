Bridgehampton Artist Muffie Galban’s Muse Was the Sea

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Beverley “Muffie” Mountain Galban, an artist drawn to the South Fork’s natural beauty, died peacefully on April 9 at home in Summit, New Jersey. She was 85.

Muffie was born on January 16, 1938 in Summit and grew up in the Morristown area. After graduating from the Shipley School, Muffie attended Bennington College where she majored in art and architecture. Muffie further pursued her interest in art history and received a Master’s degree from Hunter College. She later went on to earn a second Master’s degree from New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts.

Muffie and her husband Leandro “Pedro” began spending summers in the East End of Long Island in the early 1960s and fell in love with the region. An avid and talented artist, Muffie found the beauty of the area an endless source of inspiration. The Victor D’Amico Institute of Art in Napeague became a beloved source of instruction and Muffie spent many years painting and drawing the Napeague scenery from the Art Barge there.

Another favorite artistic subject of Muffie’s were cats. She loved cats and Muffie’s cat cartoons were well-loved additions to the birthday and holiday cards she sent out.

A lover of the beach and ocean, Muffie was a longtime member of the Bridgehampton Club and if not at her easel, she could be found at the beach, often busily working away at a crossword puzzle. After her husband’s death in July of 2009, Muffie found great consolation in the ocean.

Muffie is survived by her three sons, Anthony S. Galban of Summit, N.J., Leandro S. Galban III of Redding, Conn., Father Clemens Timothy S. Galban of Klosterneuburg, Austria, as well as five grandchildren.

A funeral mass was held at Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Bridgehampton on April 17. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Muffie’s name to the Victor D’Amico Institute of Art, P.O. Box 1266, Amagansett, NY 11930.