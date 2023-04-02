Cheryl Lee Behringer Remembered as Loving Artist, Teacher

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Cheryl Lee (née Collins) Behringer, an East Hampton resident born in Southampton, died suddenly in Charleston, South Carolina on March 19 from an aortic aneurysm. She was 60.

Born on March 22, 1962, Behringer graduated high school with a certificate in commercial art. She met her husband, Michael, in 1979. They married on June 4, 1983, and settled in North Sea. Together they raised two children, Michael and

Steven.

Behringer worked part-time as an assistant teacher in the Children’s School for over 30 years. She was an excellent artist and loved being around children.

She also loved jewelry, which can be attested to by anyone who knew her. She was an excellent cook and was known for her ability to host large family dinners during the holidays. She also enjoyed going to spin classes and the friendships that it produced.

The family enjoyed many camping trips to the Virgin Islands and Tortola, as well as towing their camper to the ocean for over 25 years. Late-night bonfires were a specialty.

Her life was dedicated to taking care of her family. She adored her children and truly loved watching them grow into productive adults.

Behringer is survived by her husband Michael, and their son Steven, and his wife Samantha. She was predeceased by her son Michael, whose wife Brynne and their three children Charlie, Will and Savannah survive him.

Behringer is also survived by her brother Edward and her sister Peri, both of Florida. Her stepmother Nancy Collins lives in East Hampton. Behringer is predeceased by her parents John and Pamela Collins, as well as her stepsister Kelly Mattmuller. She came from a large family and has many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She and her husband retired in 2019 and enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Charleston. Her friends and family could rely on her to be a good listener and a woman of her word. She left this world unexpectedly and will be forever missed and remembered.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Behringer Education Fund, with checks made out to Charles Schwab & Co. and sent to David Vaughan Investments LLC, 5823 North Forrest Park Drive, Peoria, Illinois 61614-3500. Please note in the memo line “The Behringer Education Fund.”