Nick & Toni’s will host a special wine pairing dinner on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The One-Night-Only Tasting Trip to Piedmont event will feature a five-course menu crafted by Chef Joseph Realmuto and Pastry Chef Kelsey Roden, paired with Italian wines chosen by Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton.

Dishes include poached veal, rabbit with favetta and brown butter, spring lamb with grilled porcini and white asparagus and poached rhubarb with toasted hazelnut.

“Situated at the foot of the Italian Alps, this region boasts a centuries-old love affair with the noble Nebbiolo,” Macnaughton explains. “Beyond Barolo, we’ll explore the storied aperitivi e digestivi culture. This one-night-only tasting trip will inspire you to explore these excellent producers in person. Mark your calendars, white truffle hunting season in Alba begins in six short months!”

The cost is $150 per person.

When’s the last time you tried a new vegetable? Amber Waves in Amagansett grows more than 500 varieties of 60 crops and is welcoming East Enders for the start of the seeding and planting season. This entails digging into the soil, sowing seeds and welcoming new growth.

Get your hands dirty by attending Amber Waves’ great programming, such as their Earth Day Celebration and Volunteer Day on the Farm on April 22 and Spring Tulip Tour with Farmer Hannah on April 29.

There is also a Baby Farmer Music Class every Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. and many farming and cooking courses for toddlers, children and tweens.

We thought Amagansett couldn’t get any more awesome, but it just did. Mattitaco’s Justin Schwartz is taking his talents to Awesome Burger, which opened at the end of March inside Sportime Multisport Arena on Abraham’s Path. The burger outpost will fuel you through your workout and is available to non-members of Sportime. Your forehand will have some extra spunk on it after eating their chorizo dog with pickled mango, onion and Awesome Burger’s signature sauce.

There is a new caterer in town, just in time for the summer! Chef Meze is helmed by the dazzling Yilmaz Güney, who also opened El Turco in East Hampton late last year. One of eight children and raised in Istanbul, Turkey, Chef Güney is excited to showcase his diverse and extraordinary culinary skills at all types of special occasions and events with this venture. From simple bites and full-service buffets to banquets-style meals and sit-down fine dining services, gourmet chefs are at your service.

Did You Know?

It takes 12 pounds of milk to produce one gallon of ice cream. A La Mode Shoppe is entering its second Hamptons summer, offering handcrafted, small-batch ice cream made in a “state-of-the-art manufacturing facility where there is no chance of products being compromised by any nut dust (or trace amounts of eggs or sesame seeds).” Here’s the scoop: it’s really, really good. Our favorite flavors are Wired (coffee ice cream with chocolate chips) and Speed Bump (deep chocolate with marshmallow white and dark chocolate chips).

May 14 is National Dog Mom’s Day! Corey Creek Tap Room in Southold is celebrating with a Wags & Wine Flight for $25 including four wines, a cup of Greenport Jerky Co. dog jerky and a custom Corey Creek dog bandana. A dog dress-up contest will be held as well, and prizes will be awarded to the pooches in the best costumes.

Hampton Maid in Hampton Bays has been welcoming guests to breakfast for over 60 years. The hotel reintroduced its breakfast service in a newly renovated space last week, featuring delectable noms such as grapefruit sections honey drizzle, acai bowl and The Maid Mix, consisting of homemade organic granola made with rolled oats, coconut, dried apricots, pistachios and pumpkin seeds, served with vanilla Greek yogurt and fresh fruit.

Also, R.AIRE at Hampton Maid is taking part in Spring Long Island Restaurant Week, offering a $44 three-course dinner prix fixe. Other restaurants on the East End taking part include Bistro Été, Calissa, On The Docks, The Dimon Estate, The Preston House & Hotel, Farm Country Kitchen, Diggers Ale N’ Eats, Page at 63 Main, Elaia Estiatorio and the Bridgehampton Inn & Restaurant.

Bits & Bites:

Well, Hampton Coffee Company has done it again. Their Wild Maine Blueberry is our newest coffee addiction. The seasonal special may be enjoyed by the cup or as beans to bring home. Hampton Coffee Company is also introducing a healthy hummus box this spring, featuring lemon hummus, grape tomatoes, fresh-cut celery and baby carrots. And speaking of lemons, every morning the crew is baking up delicious lemon coconut scones that you must not leave the premises without.

Sunset Harbor is debuting a Japanese-inspired menu for the 2023 season, including delicious items such as fresh toro sashimi paired with house kimchi, baked king crab hand roll and charcoal-grilled halibut. The unbeatable bay views remain on the menu!

Food Quote:

“My doctor told me I had to stop throwing intimate dinners for four unless there are three other people.” —Orson Welles, actor