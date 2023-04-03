Recipe: Amber Waves Surf Bowl

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Housed in the old Amagansett Farmers Market, we can’t think of a better recipe to help usher in the spring season than an Amber Waves Surf Bowl, tossing in seasonal produce such as Yukon white potatoes, sweet potatoes, winter squash and cauliflower.

AMBER WAVES SURF BOWL

Total time: 2 hours (prep & assembly time: 1 hour + cook time: 1 hour)

Serving size: 2 people or 2 surf bowl servings

Ingredients:

1 cup organic brown rice

1 cup organic black beans

1/4 cup organic shredded cabbage

1/4 cup organic pickled onions and radishes (See quick pickle recipe below.)

1/2 cup organic seasonal vegetables (Right now it would be a mix of Yukon white potato, sweet potato, carrot, winter squash, broccoli, cauliflower and white onion.)

1/4 cup pico de gallo (See pico de gallo recipe below.)

1/4 cup mayo

1 tsp chipotle powder

1 tbsp cumin

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

Cilantro garnish (Can substitute with any herbs you have available, parsley, mint or basil would be nice, too.)

Directions:

1. Start with making the pickled veggies and pico de gallo — see recipes below. (approximately 30 mins)

2. While the pickled veggies and pico de gallo are chilling in the refrigerator, it is time to start your rice.

3. Start by pouring the rice into a strainer and rinsing the rice to remove any added starch. Let sit and drain for 1 minute.

4. Next, combine 1 cup of rice with 2 cups of water, and 1 tsp of olive oil to a medium sized pan and bring to a boil uncovered.

5. Once the pot is boiling, cover the pot and reduce the heat to low, let simmer for about 45 mins or until the rice is fluffy and tender.

6. While the rice is cooking, add 1 tbsp of olive oil to a small pot on medium heat. Add 1 cup of organic black beans, 1 tbsp salt, 1 tbsp cumin and 1 tbsp paprika. Stir for a few minutes to allow the spices and beans to mix well.

7. Bring beans to a boil, stirring frequently. Once you’ve reached a boil, turn down and let simmer for 25 mins.

8. Next, preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Chop your seasonal vegetables into small 1–2 inch cubes. In the winter, we typically use sweet potatoes, Yukon gold potatoes, carrots, honey nut squash, broccoli, cauliflower and white onions. About 1/4 cup or 1 small size of each type of veggie is enough for this recipe. If you want to make more, they are an easy and tasty addition to any meal!

9. Add your chopped veggies into a bowl and toss with 1 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Once each piece has been coated well, add the veggies to a sheet pan and put in the oven for 30 mins or golden brown on the outside.

10. While the veggies are roasting, add the 1/4 cup mayo and 1 tbsp of chipotle to a small bowl and whisk together. Whisk until the chipotle and mayo are well combned, it should become a nice light reddish color. Taste to see if it is to your liking and add salt or more chipotle as needed. Set aside.

11. Check on the black beans and stir as needed. Take off the heat and let cool for a few minutes.

12. Take the rice off the heat and let sit for 10 mins. Fluff the rice with a fork to allow heat to release.

13. Next, take the roasted veggies out of the oven and set to cool for 5 mins.

14. While everything is cooling, take out the pickled veggies, pico de gallo and shredded cabbage from the fridge. Then take out your bowl of choice and get ready to assemble!

15. Add 1/2 cup of rice on one half of the bowl. Add one 1/2 cup of black beans to the other side of the bowl. On top of the rice add 1/2 cup of roasted veggies and add 1/4 cup of shredded cabbage on top of the black beans.

16. Next, add 1/4 cup of pickled veggies and 1/4 cup of pico de gallo to the middle of the bowl (adjust quantity to your liking).

17. Drizzle your chipotle mayo on top. Then, top with the cilantro garnish and enjoy!

Pico de Gallo

Total time: 30 mins (prep time: 15 minutes + chill time: 15 minutes minimum, no max)

Serving size: 1 container (eat within 5 days)

Ingredients:

1 beefsteak tomato (can substitute for a cup of cherry tomatoes, or 2–3 Roma tomatoes)

1 jalapeño

1/2 of a red onion

1 tbsp cilantro (about 7–8 stems)

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Dice the tomato into 1 inch pieces and add to a bowl.

2. Cut the jalapeño in half and pull out all the seeds with a spoon and discard the seeds in your compost. Then dice the jalapeño into 1 inch pieces and add to the same bowl.

3. Dice the red onion into 1 inch pieces and add to the same bowl.

4. Chop the cilantro finely and add to the same bowl.

5. Top with lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste. Stir until all of the ingredients are combined.

6. Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 mins to allow the flavors to meld.

Quick Pickled Onions and Radishes

Total Time: 45 mins (Prep time: 15 mins + Chill time: 30 mins minimum, no max)

Serving Size: 1 jar (You may multiply recipe per jar you are making if you are making multiple.)

Ingredients:

3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1 hot pepper, diced into 1 inch pieces (optional)

1 bunch radishes, greens removed, cleaned, and thinly sliced (5–6 radishes)

1 medium red onion, thinly slivered

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup warm water

2 tbsp sugar

2 tsp salt

*TIP: These can be very traditional with no added spices, or you can mix it up. We like to add black peppercorns and coriander, but be creative and customize to your flavor preferences.

Instructions:

1. Add smashed garlic, diced hot pepper (serrano or jalapeño pepper are great), sliced radishes and slivered onions to a jar with a lid. Leave the lid off for now.

2. In a liquid measuring cup, whisk the white vinegar, warm water, sugar and salt.

3. Pour the vinegar mixture on top of the radishes and onions until the liquid reaches just below the rim of the jar.

4. Cover the jar and shake lightly to mix all the ingredients together. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or until desired flavor is reached. (We like them best after at least 1 hour of marinating).

To learn more about Amber Waves Farm, visit amberwavesfarm.org.