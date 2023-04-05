Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Frank Family Vineyards 2021 Carneros Pinot Noir is a standout Pinot Noir, not just for pinot noir lovers, but also for any fans of red wine. It is vastly different than many other pinot noirs. It is ripe, rich, and resplendent with big fruit forward flavors of cherry, raspberries, strawberries, and baked red fruit.

This full-bodied wine has a lovely, smooth mouth feel with wonderfully balanced acidity on the finish. This wine is aged nine months in 33% new French oak barrels and 67% once-and-twice filled French oak barrels. It is absolutely bursting with flavor. The beautiful bold flavors make this a unique pinot noir.

The Carneros region is known for fantastic pinot noir and chardonnay and this wine absolutely lives up to that reputation.

Pinot Noir can be a polarizing wine. The pinot noir grape itself is a difficult varietal. It is delicate and thin skinned. It is prone to freezing, fungus, and rot.

It can also be damaged by weather that is too hot. It is definitely a sensitive grape.

While it is red, though it can also make a much revered rose, it is different in many ways from other reds. It’s classically light-bodied and delicately flavored. It is not particularly fruity or earthy and often leans towards more fungi notes.

In fact, both terms forest floor, and barnyard Burgundian are considered acceptable, not off, notes.

The Frank Family Vineyards 2021 Carneros Pinot Noir however is different.

It is a daring red that can easily stand up to barbeque and pizza as well as steak. It also drinks beautifully on its own.

This wine retails for $40 and is well worth it.