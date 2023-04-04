Mark Consuelos Returns to ‘Riverdale’ for Final Season

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It looks like Mark Consuelos has returned to The CW drama series Riverdale to play Hiram Lodge for Season 7.

The appearance gives him one last chance to act on the hit, Archie comics-based show as Season 7 is the Riverdale’s final season, which premiered on the CW March 29 and will air until August 23.

The Southampton resident became a series regular in Season 2, but has not appeared in the teen series since Season 5. Now that the show is taking place in the 1950s, he’s got a reason to be back!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Posting several photos on Instagram surrounded by his Riverdale family, and one photo of his Hiram character and on-screen daughter Veronica Lodge, portrayed by Camila Mendes, Consuelos captioned the pictures, “Grateful to have spent a little time with some old friends. Beautifully directed episode by @madchenamick. Thank you @writerras for bringing Daddy Lodge home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos)

Consuelos begins co-hosting the ABC morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark, with his wife Kelly Ripa on April 17, replacing Ryan Seacrest.