Mark Consuelos Previews All My Children Reboot

Water Mill’s Mark Consuelos appeared on The Talk and discussed the upcoming All My Children reboot, Pine Valley, which he and wife Kelly Ripa are producing.

“All My Children was such a big part of my life and my wife’s life,” Consuelos told the panel. “And you know, I met my wife there, obviously, had kids, became a young man on that show. And we got the opportunity to reboot the primetime version and the idea was brought to us, and we’re so excited. Of all the things that we’ve ever announced that we’re going to do, this is one of the biggest responses we’ve got from our fans. They’re so excited. It’s a big piece of TV that’s been missing for such a long time. And we’re going to bring it back.”

Consuelos and Ripa met on the show and fell in love as their characters did.

