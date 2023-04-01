Montauk’s 61st Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Steps Off

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

With Grand Marshal Jimmy Grimes leading the way, an estimated 40,000 spectators and supporters crowded the streets to partake in this festive occasion. Featuring floats, marching bands, scout troops, color guard, and more, downtown Montauk was filled with music, marching and magic. Montauk’s 61st Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was a fantastic way to celebrate this sham-rockin’ holiday. With the ability to register ahead of time to be in the parade, there was no shortage of spectacles for on-goers to be amazed by.