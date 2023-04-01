Events

Montauk’s 61st Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Steps Off

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Jamie Carillo, Kathy MercurioRichard Lewin

  • MFD Ex-Chief Joe Lenahan, MFD Ex-Chief Peter JoyceRichard Lewin

  • Montauk Friends of ErinRichard Lewin

  • Montauk Girl Scouts Troop 825Richard Lewin

  • Montauk Public School BaseballRichard Lewin

  • Montauk School DistrictRichard Lewin

  • Parade WatchersRichard Lewin

  • Eastern Long Island Police PIpes & Drums MarchRichard Lewin

  • Fire Department FloatRichard Lewin

  • Parade FloatRichard Lewin

  • Alexa Espana, Kimberly HilarioRichard Lewin

  • Brad Dickinson, Montauk School Principal Jack PernaRichard Lewin

  • Candied Anchor CrewRichard Lewin

  • Candied Anchor LadiesRichard Lewin

  • East Hampton Bonackers SoccerRichard Lewin

  • East Hampton Soccer ClubRichard Lewin

  • Eastern Long Island Police Pipes & DrumsRichard Lewin

  • Grand Marshall Jim Grimes photo by Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com ©2023 [email protected] 516-676-3939Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Montauk Friends of Erin FloatRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van ScoyocRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Drag Queen George SantosRichard Lewin

  • Regina Quinan, Charles RegensburgRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • BagpipersRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

With Grand Marshal Jimmy Grimes leading the way, an estimated 40,000 spectators and supporters crowded the streets to partake in this festive occasion. Featuring floats, marching bands, scout troops, color guard, and more, downtown Montauk was filled with music, marching and magic. Montauk’s 61st Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was a fantastic way to celebrate this sham-rockin’ holiday. With the ability to register ahead of time to be in the parade, there was no shortage of spectacles for on-goers to be amazed by.

