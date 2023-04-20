Southampton Inn’s 25th Annual Egg Hunt & Brunch

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Southampton Inn hosted their 25th Annual Egg Hunt on the South lawn in celebration of Easter. With guests having met in the Inn’s Library prior to the festivities, the Easter Bunny presented himself to greet and take photographs with all who attended. Afterwards, it was off to the races as kids scattered across the lawn in search of eggs. The successful egg hunt then led into a brunch at Claude’s restaurant where holiday specials amongst the a la carte menu were available to refuel with after the day’s activities.