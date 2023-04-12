Springs Firehouse hosts their Fifth Annual Chili Chowdown

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Springs Firehouse had their fifth annual chili chowdown in person after a Covid hiatus. With unlimited chili from their stellar menu provided by local chefs, wine from Channing Daughters, a special Springs Brewery brew, and music provided by Josh Brussel, attendees enjoyed a day of eating some of the most delicious chili one could find on the East End. Everyone had a chance to vote for their favorite, who, by the end of the day was crowned the 2023 Chili Champion!

This year’s line-up includes Amber Waves Farm, Chef Peter Ambrose, Doubles, East End Food Institute, East Hampton Fire Department, East Hampton Sportsmens Alliance, Chef Derek Freedman, Lunch / The Lobster Roll, Mavericks, Chef Jeremy Blutstein, Navigating East, Chef Phil Conlon, Newlight Breadworks, One Stop Market, Rosie’s Amagansett, Sen, Chef Carolyn Stec, Silver Spoon Specialties, Smokin’ Wolf BBQ, Springs Fire Department, Springs Tavern & Grill, Chef Evan Tessler, Town Line BBQ, US Coast Guard Station Shinnecock.

While competition was tough this year, it was Silver Spoon Specialties that took home the crown this year for their phenomenal chili. It was the perfect way to kick off the Spring season and a good way to give to those in need as all proceeds benefitted the Spring Food Pantry.