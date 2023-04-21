St. Jude Palm Beach Cocktail Party Raises Funds for Children Treatments

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The beginning of Spring in Florida’s Gold Coast was marked by the 13th Annual St. Jude Palm Beach Cocktail Party. Having been held at the Sailfish Club, this event welcomed its guests with cocktails and a variety of hors d’oeuvres. Attendees enjoyed music provided by Parisi Events whilst supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s endeavors to find cures for the diagnoses of children. The soirée’s aim to raise funds for this mission ultimately assisted in providing funding for inpatient/outpatient treatment, consultations with physicians, and life-study programs across South Florida hospitals. This grandiose cocktail party led up to the charity event, Give to Live, where attendees were invited to make a charitable donation in contribution to St. Jude. These benefactions would help the hospital’s work in discovering new treatments to save children in need of medical assistance.