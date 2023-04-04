Song & Stage

The Celtic Tenors Perform at the Basilica

Jacqueline Moore Posted on

  • Celtic Tenors AudienceBruce Mermelstein

  • Music Director Brian McGraneBruce Mermelstein

  • Father Mike VetranoBruce Mermelstein

  • James NelsonBruce Mermelstein

  • Matthew GilsenanBruce Mermelstein

  • Southampton High School Choir and The Basilica Parish ChoirBruce Mermelstein

  • The Basilica Parish AudienceBruce Mermelstein

  • Daryl SimpsonBruce Mermelstein

  • The Celtic Tenors PerformBruce Mermelstein

  • Daryl Simpson, Brian McGrane, Matthew Gilsenan, James NelsonBruce Mermelstein

This year, attendees celebrated Saint Patrick’s Day at The Basilica Parish, where the Celtic Tenors, a traditional Irish singing group. Music lovers gathered at the local Southampton Church to listen to these harmonious melodies and enjoy an evening of Irish music. Having had five select members of the Southampton High School Choir as backup vocals for The
Celtic Tenors, their voices filled the space and echoed beautifully in the ears of their guests.

