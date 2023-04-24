Cocktail Recipe: Vine Street Café’s An Evening in Paris

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

An Evening in Paris is the hottest drink of the summer at Vine Street Café on Shelter Island.

“We find it floral, elegant and easy-drinking. The recipe is super simple to recreate at home. I created this recipe for my wife sitting at home one day, and we were talking about the trip to Paris we planned on taking this winter,” explains Matt McCarthy, the restaurant manager and beverage director at both Vine Street Café and Cove Hollow Tavern in East Hampton.

Pour an eyeful and be transported to the Eiffel!

Vine Street Café’s An Evening in Paris

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka (any vodka is fine. We use Nue, a small distillery in Texas specializing in potato vodka)

0.5 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

3 oz Fentimans Rose Lemonade

Instructions:

1. Add vodka and St. Germaine to a tall glass.

2. Fill with ice.

3. Top with Rose Lemonade.

4. Add edible flower garnish.

Enjoy!

For more Vine Street Café libations and dishes, find them at 41 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island and vinestreetcafe.com.