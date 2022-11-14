Hampton Eats

Cove Hollow Tavern Crostini Recipe

Goat Cheese Pate & Tapenade Crostini from Cove Hollow Tavern
Goat Cheese Pate & Tapenade Crostini
Cove Hollow Tavern

The goat cheese pate and tapenade crostini is one of the most popular appetizers that chefs (and co-owners) Terry Harwood and Lisa Murphy prepare at Cove Hollow Tavern in East Hampton. It also makes for a great hors d’oeuvre for holiday parties!

Cove Hollow Tavern Crostini

Crostini Ingredients & Directions:

1 loaf ciabatta

Preheat your oven to 325° and set the rack in the middle.

Cut the loaf into ½ inch slices across the middle.

Drizzle a half-sheet pan with olive oil and arrange the slices on the pan.

Drizzle the bread slices with olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt, and a few grinds of black pepper.

Place in oven for 10 minutes, then turn the slices over and bake for another 10 minutes or until golden brown.

Grate some fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano over the top while still hot.

Goat Cheese Pate Ingredients & Directions:

4 oz goat cheese, plain, room temp
1 tsp orange zest
3 tbls heavy cream
¼ tsp fennel seed, ground
1 tsp honey
kosher salt & pepper to taste

Place all ingredients into a bowl and stir with a rubber spatula until smooth and creamy.

NOTE: add extra honey and black pepper to taste.

Picholine Olive Tapenade Ingredients & Directions:

2 cups green olives (pitted/no juice)
1 tbls extra virgin olive oil
1 red bell pepper, julienne
1 red onion, julienne
5 garlic cloves, thin slices
½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
½ tsp anchovy paste
5 basil leaves
1 tbls parsley, chopped
10 turns black pepper (1/2 tsp)

Place the olive oil, peppers, onion, garlic and pepper flakes into a sauté pan, then place over high heat and sauté the mixture for about three minutes until the onions start to turn translucent.

Set aside to cool.

On a large cutting board, place the pepper mixture along with all other ingredients and rough chop; do not over chop or pulse in a food processor.

NOTE: fava beans, artichoke hearts or zucchini are good substitutes for the olives.

The Hors D’oeuvre:

Take a single crostini and spread some goat cheese pate from end to end.

Arrange the tapenade over goat cheese.

Repeat for all your crostinis.

On a platter, artfully arrange them and drizzle with olive oil, grind some pepper and sprinkle chopped parsley over the top.

Enjoy!

This recipe comes to us from Cove Hollow Tavern, covehollowtavern.com.

