The goat cheese pate and tapenade crostini is one of the most popular appetizers that chefs (and co-owners) Terry Harwood and Lisa Murphy prepare at Cove Hollow Tavern in East Hampton. It also makes for a great hors d’oeuvre for holiday parties!
Cove Hollow Tavern Crostini
Crostini Ingredients & Directions:
1 loaf ciabatta
Preheat your oven to 325° and set the rack in the middle.
Cut the loaf into ½ inch slices across the middle.
Drizzle a half-sheet pan with olive oil and arrange the slices on the pan.
Drizzle the bread slices with olive oil, sprinkle with kosher salt, and a few grinds of black pepper.
Place in oven for 10 minutes, then turn the slices over and bake for another 10 minutes or until golden brown.
Grate some fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano over the top while still hot.
Goat Cheese Pate Ingredients & Directions:
4 oz goat cheese, plain, room temp
1 tsp orange zest
3 tbls heavy cream
¼ tsp fennel seed, ground
1 tsp honey
kosher salt & pepper to taste
Place all ingredients into a bowl and stir with a rubber spatula until smooth and creamy.
NOTE: add extra honey and black pepper to taste.
Picholine Olive Tapenade Ingredients & Directions:
2 cups green olives (pitted/no juice)
1 tbls extra virgin olive oil
1 red bell pepper, julienne
1 red onion, julienne
5 garlic cloves, thin slices
½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional)
½ tsp anchovy paste
5 basil leaves
1 tbls parsley, chopped
10 turns black pepper (1/2 tsp)
Place the olive oil, peppers, onion, garlic and pepper flakes into a sauté pan, then place over high heat and sauté the mixture for about three minutes until the onions start to turn translucent.
Set aside to cool.
On a large cutting board, place the pepper mixture along with all other ingredients and rough chop; do not over chop or pulse in a food processor.
NOTE: fava beans, artichoke hearts or zucchini are good substitutes for the olives.
The Hors D’oeuvre:
Take a single crostini and spread some goat cheese pate from end to end.
Arrange the tapenade over goat cheese.
Repeat for all your crostinis.
On a platter, artfully arrange them and drizzle with olive oil, grind some pepper and sprinkle chopped parsley over the top.
Enjoy!
This recipe comes to us from Cove Hollow Tavern, covehollowtavern.com.