Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope Hosts Their 2023 Dance the Night Away Gala

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope (CAHH) hosted the 2023 Dance the Night Away Gala at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. Presented by The West Palm Beach Fred Astaire Studio, twelve local celebrities laced up their dancing shoes to raise funds for needy qualified families dealing with cancer while undergoing chemotherapy and/or radiation. Chairs of this electrifying and successful event were Janet Levy and Farley Rentschler, along with Honorary Chairs Max and Joseph McNamara.

CAHH gathered the top dancers for Palm Beach County’s celebrity dance-off for the third year in a row. Twelve local non-professional ballroom dancers took private dance lessons from the Fred Astaire Studio to prepare for the competition that took center stage in front of a sold-out crowd. The audience went wild after each performance, and the judges applauded their efforts and routines as impressive, dramatic, and entertaining. Louis van Amstel, National Champion and professional dancer from the acclaimed TV show Dancing with the Stars, served as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies. The three celebrity judges included Cathy Rigby, Actress and Olympic Gymnast; Lorenzo Borghese, an Italian American businessman, and television personality; and Artem Chigvintsev, a professional dancer who was the season 29 Mirrorball winner on Dancing with the Stars as well as an Emmy nominee for this choreography on the show.

After cocktails, guests enjoyed the Dance Competition followed by a stunning performance by International Ballroom Dancers Craig Smith and Andrea Harvey. The CAHH 2023 Top Female Dancer was Real Estate Agent Gillian Lieberman, and Top Male Dancer was Business Executive and Honorary Chair of the event Joseph McNamara. Philanthropist Kerrie Lance was awarded the People’s Choice Award- receiving the most votes and raising the most money before and during the event.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supported the 2023 Dance the Night Away event,” said Stanton Collemer, CEO of CAHH. “Each dollar we raise is precious. It helps us to achieve our goal of providing emergency financial assistance to help cancer patients pay their non-medical expenses while they are undergoing treatment. This assistance will, in many cases, prevent homelessness. The cost of cancer treatment is so formidable that it can deplete all family resources needed to cover fundamental expenses such as rent, utilities, food, transportation, pet care and insurance.” Collemer adds, “Thanks to our generous supporters, we have been able to serve 1,200 individuals each year and disbursed over $6 million in the past 18 years. With the continued help of our community, we look forward to a bright future, allowing us to expand our services and serve more people in dire need.”