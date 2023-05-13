Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Château Roubine CEO Valerie Rousselle is bringing her excellent wines to this year’s Rosé Soirée. In 1955, Château Roubine was one of the 23 wineries recognized among the Cru Classé of the Côtes de Provence in France.

Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée, a celebration of rosé — the East End’s unofficial summer drink — is kicking off the Twin Forks’ unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center.

We spoke to Rousselle about her career path, new wine trends, winemaking rituals and more.

Meet Château Roubine CEO Valerie Rousselle

How did you get in this line of work?

Originally from Saint-Tropez, I fell in love at the first sight when I visited Chateau Roubine with my father in 1994. The 72-hectare estate was surrounded by old pines and oak trees and is located in the heart of Provence.

Since then, I did everything I could to preserve our beautiful landscape and ecosystem by converting the estate in organic and biodynamic agriculture, and I am glad to work now with my children on the future of this land.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

People seek for more and more freshness in wines, for balance and maybe more “feminine” wines. And as the former president of “Les Eleonores de Provence” (women in wine association), I believe our region is a cornerstone for this type of vinification. La Vie en Rosé wine, which is one of our bestsellers abroad, is the type of modern, fresh and fruity rosé wine we wanted to have to complete our Cru Classé portfolio.

What is your favorite wine?

The Inspire Rosé is the wine I love to enjoy in every occasion. It is an unusual Provence rosé with the most part of its blend made from the unique Tibouren grape variety, aged in concrete eggs for six months, which gives a very fresh, delicate and intense mouth.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Travel and relationships, I love meeting new people and discovering the unlimited world of wine. This is how I brought back and decided to plant here the delicious sauvignon rosé from a Loire Valley trip or the Assyrtiko from Greece.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Gerard Betrand is a very successful man and a pioneer in biodynamic viticulture. While Alain Ducassereally highlighted and modernized Mediterranean cuisine and local product, especially at the beginning of his career.

What’s a unique winemaking ritual you practice?

The art of blending is one of the secrets of Provence wines; we always do this in our family. Another thing is a harvest dance with our team on the very first night of the harvest under the full moon!

What will you be serving at Rosé Soirée?

Chateau Roubine Lion & Dragon cru classe – 2021, Cotes de Provence Chateau Roubine rose – 2021, Roubine La vie en rose – 2021, and B Sainte Beatrice rose – 2022.

Château Roubine, 4216 route de Draguignan, Lorgues 83510, France, +33 4 94 85 94 94, chateauroubine.com/fr/