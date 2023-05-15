Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Dale Berra

Episode 131: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Dale Berra, former Major League Baseball player. Berra primarily played as an infielder from 1977 to 1987 for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

The son of quotable Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra and the brother of former Baltimore Colts return specialist Tim Berra, he was recently interviewed as part of It Ain’t Over, a new documentary about his father that’s playing now in select cities.

It Ain’t Over is described as “An intimate portrait of a misunderstood American icon, this emotional and uplifting documentary about Yogi Berra takes viewers beyond the caricatures and “Yogisms,” and into the heart of a sports legend whose unparalleled accomplishments on the baseball diamond were often overshadowed by his off-the-field persona.”

Learn more about It Ain’t Over at sonyclassics.com/film/itaintover.

