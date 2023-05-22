Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons art fair circuit continues to grow with a new entry debuting at Herrick Park next month. The Rotary Club of East Hampton will present the inaugural East Hampton Art Affair on Saturday and Sunday, June 24–25.

The two-day event, produced in partnership with Howard Alan Events, promises an “unparalleled, artistic juried showcase of art across all media from 75 local and visiting fine artists.”

Featured artists include Lynbrook surf photographer Jonathan Spector, Montauk mixed media artist Annie Sessler and Hampton Bays jewelry artist John Mutch, as well as Setauket printmaker Flo Kemp, Hudson Valley photographer Mark MacKinnon and Israeli-born acrylic painter Smadar Livne.

Sculptors, oil painters, ceramicists and other artists will also be represented among the art walk’s impressive roster.

“We are very excited to bring a showcase of this caliber to the residents and visitors of East Hampton,” Rotary Club President Jeff Hand stated in the exciting announcement.

Founded in 1967, the Rotary Club of East Hampton has raised considerable funds for local organizations such as The Retreat, Meals on Wheels, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and also for scholarships for East End students.

Showing a continued commitment to their mission to “improve conditions, facilities and knowledge for people who can benefit from our support … in the Village of East Hampton and surrounding areas,” the Rotary Club’s prestigious art walk doubles as a food drive.

While admission is free, attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the East Hampton Food Pantry, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization striving to eliminate hunger in East Hampton.

“There is a wealth of artistic talent here in our own back yard, and we are delighted to showcase their skills while benefitting the East Hampton Food Pantry,” Hand added.

Experience the first-ever East Hampton Art Affair at Herrick Park (67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton) on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday, June 25 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. For more information, visit easthamptonrotary.com.