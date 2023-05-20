Dining Features

Enchanté’s Grand Opening

By Jacqueline Moore

  • Bartenders Emily Slavin, Sean KelleherAlan Stein

  • Director of Operations Daniele Barbi, Piero ZangariniAlan Stein

  • Director of Events & Guest Relations Helen Koshal, Head of Marketing Brigid ColterAlan Stein

  • Lizz Kritzer, Danielle Lise DesrochersAlan Stein

  • Proprietor/Owner Piero Zangarini, Chef/Proprietor/Owner Dane SaylesAlan Stein

Enchanté is the new French-inspired bistro from the team behind Sí Sí in East Hampton. Having recently opened its doors, Enchanté offers a unique blend of Parisian brasserie and the leisurely atmosphere of the South of France.

Housed in the historic Red Bar building, the restaurant showcases a timeless, romantic design featuring a color palette of taupes, grays, and pops of citrus orange, textured natural linens mixed with silk velvets, and silver and brass accents from mid- century France. Guests came to enjoy the delicious food provided by their grand opening, and can continue to do so Anyone looking for delectable cuisine can find it here.

Whether its for an intimate celebratory occasion in the semi-private dining room or to sit at the bar to savor classic cocktails and an endless array of wine, old and new. Enchanté offers signature dishes such as the Enchanté Niçoise Salad, Custom Blend Burger, and Crab Caviar, along with French classics like Salade Lyonnaise, French Onion Soup and Escargot.

