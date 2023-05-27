Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Here’s to new beginnings! Rowdy Hall has announced it will migrate east this fall to the former Indian Wells Tavern location in Amagansett. Can you even remember what was in the Parrish Mews in East Hampton before Rowdy Hall?

The popular pub/bistro will continue to be a year-round gathering place for the local community and visitors alike. All your favorites like the Rowdy Burger, French onion soup and fish and chips will make the move, and be sure to look for many new dining opportunities in the new location with ample seating, a larger bar and an outdoor beer garden.

Rowdy Hall will remain at its current location in East Hampton village through Labor Day, with a mid-September opening in Amagansett. In summary: same people, same vibe, different location.

Nick & Toni’s will host a special wine pairing dinner on Thursday, June 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Age Worthy Rosé will feature a six-course menu crafted by Executive Chef Joseph Realmuto and Pastry Chef Kelsey Roden, paired with pre-2022 release rosé wines selected by Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton.

Wines are extremely limited, coming from cellars and the participating wineries directly, but remaining available bottles will be eligible for pre-order with special pricing directly through Jacques Franey of Domaine Franey on the night of the event. The cost is $200 per person, plus tax and gratuity, for the six-course dinner including multiple side-by-side wine pairings.

“Before we dive into beach weather and ‘summer water’ rosé season in earnest, we’ll tour the world’s finest wine regions in search of indigenous and international grape varieties, left pink on purpose,” says Macnaughton.

Almond Restaurant will offer a special duck and rosé dinner on Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. An amazing family-style meal featuring six duck preparations will be paired with six stellar rosés from Channing Daughters Winery. Menu highlights include focaccia, duck mortadella and arugula, duck cobb salad, asparagus with melted duck prosciutto, spicy duck consommé with shrimp balls, ginger and bamboo and strawberry rhubarb pop tarts with duck fat frosting. Anything that passes your lips will be local, seasonal and artisanal.

Cost is $140 per person and tickets may be reserved online or by calling 631-537-5665.

Macari Vineyards’ reimagined private tasting room matches the hue of their terrific rose offerings. Adorned with beautiful pieces from local artists such as Carl Timpone, Ten Anchors and My Father’s Daughter Designs, this pink paradise is the perfect place to unwind with friends and family while overlooking the vines.

The tasting room sits on the edge of a nearly 500-acre vineyard and farm in Mattituck and offers a variety of guided tasting experiences for small and large groups, each led by a wine educator. Saturdays in May sold out before the new room was even announced, prompting the winery to add an 11 a.m. lunch seating. Don’t miss out on this coveted experience!

Did You Know?

Falafel is high in many micronutrients and a good source for fiber and protein. What The Falafel, an authentic street food falafel experience, recently opened their doors (and pita) for customers on 51 Division Street in Sag Harbor. The Mediterranean-inspired menu includes hummus beetroot with pita, eggplant baba ghanoush with pita, falafel bowl, falafel Caesar, spicy sesame pita and falafel burger.

We’re partial to the Greeky Pita featuring homemade pita, falafel, tomatoes, cucumber, mint, onions and tzatziki sauce. They also serve a popular tahini shake. Current hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Welcome WTF!

Farmers markets are springing up like mushrooms in the rain. The East Hampton Farmers Market is open on Fridays from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the long-term parking lot end of Herrick Park (opposite side from where it was held last year) and the Springs Farmers Market operates on Saturdays from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. outside Ashawagh Hall.

On Thursdays, the Montauk Farmers Market corrals more than 35 vendors in the downtown green from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Vendors include Amagansett Sea Salt, Annie’s Ginger Elixirs, Chef Giovanni’s Nuts & Hot Sauces, Chowderhead Soups, Coastal Craft Kombucha, Horman’s Best Pickles & Lemonades, Manor Sangria, Pindar Vineyards and Montauk Brewing Co. Life Is Gruff Dog Treats will make sure your four-legged friend is taken care of.

Bits & Bites:

One of our favorite breakfasts in the Hamptons is Doubles’ breakfast roti, featuring soft scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, crispy potatoes, salsa verde, American cheese and pepper sauce with the option to add avocado and bacon. Wash it down with the pineapple mint smoothie or a watermelon slush and your day is off to a fantastic start. Doubles is open seven days a week starting at 9 a.m.

Hideaway Montauk opened for the season last week. Tucked away in the Cove Marina, the menu features a mix of Mexican classics and a variety of grilled and smoked specials using local fish from Gosman’s and produce from Balsam Farms, while the tortillas are made daily. Favorites include the elote with fire roasted corn, vegan cream cheese, chili powder and lime, pozole rojo, and the Hideaway Crudo: thin slices of yellowfin tuna, red onion, serrano pepper, cilantro, lime, white soy and olive oil. The coconut cream pie for dessert never disappoints.

Food Quote:

“Cooking requires confident guesswork and improvisation — experimentation and substitution, dealing with failure and uncertainty in a creative way.” –Paul Theroux, novelist