Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

When the heat of high summer hits, nothing cools off a beachgoer like ice cream or frozen yogurt. Here’s where you can grab a cone in the Hamptons or North Fork this season.

HAMPTONS ICE CREAM & FROYO

BIG OLAF

8 Wharf Street, Sag Harbor

BRIDGEHAMPTON CANDY KITCHEN

2391 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

BUDDHABERRY ICE CREAM AND YOGURT

125 Main Street, Sag Harbor.

buddhaberry.com

THE FUDGE COMPANY

67 Main Street, Southampton

GEMELLI GELATO OF HAMPTON BAYS

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays.

gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

GOURMET SORBET

151 Mitchells Lane, Bridgehampton

JUICE PRESS

93 Main Street, Southampton.

juicepress.com

MOO MOO’S ICE CREAM SHOP

69 North Main Street, East Hampton.

easthamptonicecream.com

SAINT AMBROEUS

30 Main Street, Southampton.

saintambroeus.com

SHOCK ICE CREAM

99 Main Street, Westhampton Beach.

shockicecream.com

SIP’N SODA

40 Hampton Road, Southampton.

sipnsoda.com

YUMMYLICIOUS

2 Main Street, Sag Harbor.

yummylicious.com

NORTH FORK ICE CREAM & FROYO

D’LATTE PASTRY GELATO BAR

218 Main Road, Greenport.

dlattecafe.com

MAGIC FOUNTAIN

9825 Main Road, Mattituck.

magicfountain.com

NORTH FORK CHOCOLATE COMPANY

8700 Main Road, Mattituck.

northforkchocolate.com

TUCK SHOP

75 North Menantic Road, Shelter Island

SNOWFLAKE ICE CREAM SHOPPE

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead.

snowflakeicecream.com

THE STAR CONFECTIONERY STORE

4 East Main Street, Riverhead