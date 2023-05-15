Hampton Eats

Recipe: Learn to Make the BuddhaBerry Smoothie at Home

The BuddhaBerry Smoothie
Courtesy BuddhaBerry

A smoothie a day keeps the bad vibes away. Natalie Jones of BuddhaBerry was kind enough to share the beloved froyo spot’s signature smoothie recipe with us.

BuddhaBerry Smoothie

Ingredients:

8 ounces of pineapple juice
2 cups frozen berries (strawberry, blackberry, raspberry and blueberry)
1 teaspoon honey
4 ounces natural tart frozen yogurt

Directions:

1. Blend ingredients together.

2. Enjoy (it’s that simple)!

As previously reported in “Food Seen,” new yogurt truck BuddhaBerry on Wheels just begin catering events in May and is poised to become a hot summer attraction.

For booking and availability, contact [email protected].

The BuddhaBerry brick-and-mortar yogurt shop is located at 125 Main Street, Sag Harbor. For more info, visit buddhaberry.com.

