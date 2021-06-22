Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs Countdown: Elyse Richman, Shock Ice Cream

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you’ve ever seen a Hamptons passerby eating a brightly colored cloud of cotton candy atop a refreshing ice cream cone and thought to yourself, “Where, oh where can I get a cone like that?,” you’ll be happy to learn that there are actually two places to get a coveted carnival cone. The first is at Shock Ice Cream in Westhampton Beach, which serves them year-round, and the second is at the annual Dan’s Rosé Soirée, where Shock owner Elyse Richman hands out mini carnival cones or similar frozen treats to all the lucky guests. See what surprises she has in store at the 2021 event on Saturday, July 24.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer?”

Ice cream is the “Taste of Summer.”

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Having fun with fashion carried over to having fun with food.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My mom and my dad. My dad’s favorite dish—Caesar salad and chicken parmigiana.

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

I love making my carnival cones in my shop; it always brings big smiles to whoever orders it. And, of course, before they eat it, they have to snap a pic to post to Instagram.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

The advice I was given was, “Do what makes you happy, and it won’t feel like work.” And I am lucky I can.

Share your funniest, most unforgettable or oddest kitchen incident.

I had a cotton candy machine in my store for 16 years before I took it out of the back room, and then I combined the cotton candy with the soft serve from the machine. I took a picture and posted it to Instagram and voila! It went viral, and the rest is history.

What is going to be the “next big thing” on the East End food scene?

One of the greatest perks of living on the East End is that we always can enjoy farm-to-table, fresh, organic, great food with great friends.

What are your hobbies, passions and interests outside the world of food, wine and work?

Going to the beach with my son, Maxwell, and our goldendoodle named Bagel. Fashion is my passion, and I love Hamptons tag sale—you never know what you’ll find!

What’s your comfort food and why?

Burgers, all kinds—from turkey to veggie or the Impossible.

If you were not in the food or wine business, what would you be doing?

I am in the food business along with being in the fashion business. I always say food and fashion go great together—you can have fun with both!

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

The first time I ate sushi back in the ’80s.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

So happy that I was able to take my son, Maxwell, to Italy before the pandemic closed us down. Traveling all around Italy, free as a bird—from the Amalfi Coast to Florence, Rome, Bologna—a trip to remember.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My biggest achievement, of course, is raising my son and being able to go to work every day and thoroughly enjoy what I do. Having been in business in Westhampton Beach for 36 years is amazing to me—how fast the years go.

What has surprised you the most about working in the East End culinary scene?

It’s no surprise ice cream makes everyone happy. When grandparents bring the kids to Shock Ice Cream, memories are made. Ice cream makes everyone smile!

What is your go-to karaoke song?

“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Caesar salad, stuffed lobster and warm pecan pie with ice cream.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

To a summer filled with good friends and family, especially this summer when we all can be together—with big hugs and lots of laughs!

For tickets and more information on all Dan’s Taste 2021 events, visit DansTaste.com. And to learn more about Shock Ice Cream, visit facebook.com/shockicecream.