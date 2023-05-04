Things to Do in Palm Beach County This May 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find fun, culture, art and more to entertain and enrich at these Palm Beach County events and activities during the month of May 2023!

PALM BEACH LIVE SHOWS

Morgan Wallen at West Palm Beach Theater

Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen, known for hit hits “One Thing at a Time” and “Days That End in Why.” Wallen’s debut album was named one of Taste of Country’s “10 Best Country Albums of 2018.”

601-7 Sansbury’s Way, Palm Beach. 844-765-8432, west-palm-beach-theater.com

Sunfest

Friday-Sunday, May 5–7

Don’t miss this celebration of art, music and fun on the Florida waterfront. This year’s lineup includes the Chainsmokers, Jack Johnson and The Killers. Choose from a one-day pass, a three-day pass or VIP admissions.

101 South Clematis Street, West Palm Beach. 561-659-5980, sunfest.com

Mother’s Day Dinner & Dancing

Friday, May 12, 6–11 p.m.

Enjoy a Mother’s Day celebration at the American German Club of the Palm Beaches. You’ll enjoy sliced sirloin, seafood and German beers on tap. Tickets are $10–$30, and seating is first come, first served.

5111 Lantana Road, Fort Worth. eventbrite.com/e/mothers-day-dinner-dancing-tickets-520783847507

The Broken Hearts: A Tribute to Tom Petty

Friday, May 12, 8 p.m.

If you love the music of Tom Petty, get out for a rockin’ evening at the Black Box Center for the Arts in Boca Raton. Tickets begin at $47.

8221 Glades Road #10, Boca Raton. 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.showare.com

Legally Blonde The Musical

Tuesday-Sunday, May 16–21

Enjoy this funny, memorable show based on the movie starring Reese Witherspoon. It tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority president who enrolls in Harvard Law School in the name of love. Tickets begin at $70.

701 Okeechobee Avenue, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

FUN PALM BEACH ACTIVITIES

Yoga at the North Palm Beach Library

Friday, May 5, 9 a.m.

Stretch and pose your way to a healthier, more focused you at the North Palm Beach Library with instructor Mi Sun. The class will take place outdoors.

30 Anchorage Drive, North Palm Beach. 561-841-3383, misuns.com/venue/north-palm-beach-library

West Palm Beach Antiques Festival

Friday–Sunday May 5–7, noon

Don’t miss some of the finest collectibles and antiques in the area at the South Florida Fairgrounds. Purchase general admission for one, two or three days.

9067 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 941-697-7475, wpbaf.com/Show-Info

Mother’s Day Brunch at Florie’s

Sunday, May 14, noon–2:30 p.m.

Enjoy delectable delights while celebrating Mother’s Day at Florie’s, where the special menu includes an elegant raw bar and desserts while you take in coastal views. Make a reservation ahead of time.

2800 South Ocean Avenue, Palm Beach. 561-582-2800, floriespb.com

Spring Health & Wellness, Home Show Expo

Saturday and Sunday, May 20 & 21, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Get out and about at the Boynton Mall, where you’ll get health and home decorating tips from over 40 different vendors. General admission is free.

801 North Congress Avenue Suite 295, Boynton Beach. eventbrite.com/e/boynton-mall-spring-health-wellness-home-show-expo-day-1-tickets-567326066537

13th Annual FJB Food & Wine Festival

Saturday, May 20, 2–5 p.m.

Enjoy live music, food, drinks and tastings from local Jupiter Beach restaurants. VIP access is available and the event will take place rain or shine.

25 South Coastal Way, Jupiter. 561-602-3615, friendsofjupiterbeach.org/event/13th-annual-fjb-food-wine-festival

Pad Tai Making Class at East District

Saturday, May 20, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

If you love to cook Asian food or want a great way to begin, head to Eat District, where you’ll learn the history of Pad Tai and create your own tangy dish along with other foodies. Your $59 ticket includes appetizers and premium sake tastings.

1914 Northeast 5th Avenue, Boca Raton. eventbrite.com/e/pad-thai-making-class-at-eat-district-tickets-574848456207

Palm Beach Home Design & Remodeling Show

Friday-Monday, May 26–29

Check out home design solutions tailored for Florida Homes at the Palm Beach Convention Center. You’ll meet some of the area’s best-known home designers and remodeling companies.

650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. homeshows.net

PALM BEACH KIDS EVENTS

Family Fun: Children’s Day

Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this exciting day at the Morikami Museum & Japanese Gardens, where kiddos can make an origami hat, a Japanese flying carp and a kimono-inspired bookmark. Family fun activities are free with paid museum admission.

4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233, morikami.org

Family Fun Glowing Turtle at Painting with a Twist

Saturday, May 6, 10:30 a.m.

You and your little artist, ages 6 and up, can head to Painting With a Twist to create this colorful piece. The cost is $33 or $36 per child, depending on the canvas size and each child is allowed to bring one parent or grandparent.

2288 North Congress Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-736-5770, paintingwithatwist.com

Palm Beach Mini Maker Faire

Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

If your little one loves to get creative, bring them to the Cox Science Center & Aquarium, where they’ll enjoy hands-on presentations by scientists, engineers and crafters. Admission is free for kiddos under age 3.

4801 Trail N, West Palm Beach. 561-832-1988, palmbeach.makerfaire.com

Musical Theater

Monday, May 22, 12:50–1:25 p.m.

Your little thespian ages 9–14 can dance on over to Fusion Enrichment, where they will they will learn to sing, dance and act to tell a wonderful story. The cost is $12 for a drop-in class or you can enroll for the semester.

1429 South Military Trail, Lake Worth. hisawyer.com/marketplace/activity-set/450923

PALM BEACH ART EXHIBITIONS

First Friday Art Walk

Friday, March 5, 6–8 p.m.

Head to the Arts Garage to meet emerging artists and view their work. You’ll also enjoy entertainment, drinks and mingling.

94 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach. 561-450-6357, artsgarage.org

Boynton Beach Art Walk

Saturday, May 20, 6–9 p.m.

Don’t miss this fabulous evening of art featuring exhibitions from artists with studios in the area. Art demonstrations, kids activities and food trucks are also part of the fun.

Boynton Beach Art District, Boynton Beach. 561-737-3256, boyntonbeachcra.com

2022 Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards

On view through June 4

Head to the Four Arts to view winning entries of the second annual Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards, which attracts photographers of all levels.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

From Man Ray to O’Keeffe: American Modernism at the Norton

On view through July 16

View works of painters like Charles Demuth, John Marin and Georgia O’Keeffe at the Norton. Admission to this special exhibition is $5 in addition to general admission, which is $20 for adults.

1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org