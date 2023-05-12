Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Worth Avenue Association hosted its Third Annual Kentucky Derby Party. Festivities included shopping, sipping, nibbling, noshing, hat-wearing and horse-cheering.

After check-in at The Esplanade, guests were given a “passport” of participating stores along Worth Avenue. The stores provided Southern sips and bites, along with merchandise specials and a signature passport “stamp.”

Guests wore their best Derby hats and bonnets to enter swiftly after that. Hat Contest featuring celebrity judges and prizes. A hat-embellishment station was set up to help make those bonnets truly Derby-worthy and prizes were donated by Worth Avenue merchants.