Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Photos: The Worth Avenue Association Hosts Their 3rd Annual Kentucky Derby Party

By Staff Posted on

  • Luisa Monteverde, Vaneli Bojkova, Stacey Leuliette, Kristin FriesAnnie Watt

  • Hollie Gray, Tracy FulhamAnnie Watt

  • Hollis Pica, Marianna AbbateAnnie Watt

  • Phil Wiear, Hollie Gray, Ruby Natale, Michael AndrewAnnie Watt

  • Hollie GrayAnnie Watt

  • Dianna Davis, Luisa MonteverdeAnnie Watt

  • Gemma Maxime, Mark GibbonAnnie Watt

  • Pamela CherryAnnie Watt

  • Pervin MuradovAnnie Watt

  • Brygida Trzaska, Osita, Irina LloydAnnie Watt

  • Sharon Giannotti, Darlene ShapiroAnnie Watt

The Worth Avenue Association hosted its Third Annual Kentucky Derby Party. Festivities included shopping, sipping, nibbling, noshing, hat-wearing and horse-cheering.

After check-in at The Esplanade, guests were given a “passport” of participating stores along Worth Avenue. The stores provided Southern sips and bites, along with merchandise specials and a signature passport “stamp.”

Guests wore their best Derby hats and bonnets to enter swiftly after that. Hat Contest featuring celebrity judges and prizes. A hat-embellishment station was set up to help make those bonnets truly Derby-worthy and prizes were donated by Worth Avenue merchants.

