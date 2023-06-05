Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Approaching their 46th anniversary, Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens brings a breadth of authentic Japanese culture to Delray Beach, and they have lots to experience this summer.

The Morikami celebrates all of the stories they share and invite guests to partake in offerings, such as book clubs, movie screenings, and immersive lessons.

Here are five of the special programs available now.

Morikami Museum Programs

Youth Music and Culture Summer Camp

June 26–30

The Youth Music and Culture Summer Camp is an immersive week that transforms the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens into a welcoming, educational environment for kids to explore music and culture. Students have an opportunity to introduce themselves to Japanese traditional arts, such as memorizing basic phrases, playing traditional musical instruments, and learning numbers for sheet music.

They’ll return home with a host of new knowledge and a paper version of a 13-string koto to continue their compositions. The week of classes, all led by renowned music instructors like Shirley Kazuyo Mura, concludes with a recital for instructors and families. Registration is $275 for the week with only 20 spots open. For more information, visit morikami.org/event/youth-summer-music-and-culture-camp.

Member Morning Walks

Wednesdays at 9 a.m.

Morikami members have a unique opportunity to escape into the gardens at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, reconnecting with nature to start the day. he beautiful oasis gives walkers a sense of calm serenity to help decompress as the midweek hump day begins.

Walks occur every Wednesday at 9 a.m. and are open to Morikami members. morikami.org/event/member-morning-walks

Japanese Traditional Music Workshops

July 1 and 2

Children aren’t the only ones who can learn from Muramoto — in a two-day workshop, adult or youth participants focus on learning the koto and get a glimpse of Japanese music — both of which will be provided by the Morikami Museum.

The workshop takes place on July 1 and 2 with times depending on the age range. The fee to participate is $200 which includes materials and sheet music. morikami.org/event/japanese-traditional-music-workshops

Sado Tea Ceremony Classes

July 9 and 13 at 10:15 a.m.

With different experiences for beginner and intermediate tea lovers, these classes expand on the Japanese tea ceremony in the authentic Seishin-an Tea House. Guests sit in seiza position on the floor to understand its aesthetics and fully enjoy the ceremony.

Classes take place on multiple days and cost $60 for the two-week session. morikami.org/sado-tea-classes

Calligraphy Youth Workshop

Calligraphy has made its return into many aspects — learning how to write with ink and brush, which are two traditional calligraphy writing implements, the hands-on workshop teaches students how to write their name and other Japanese words and walks away with an opportunity to beautify their writing.

The Calligraphy Youth Workshop is offered on July 15 at 11:30 a.m. for a price of $30. morikami.org/product/calligraphy-youth-workshop

Explore all the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens has to offer at morikami.org.