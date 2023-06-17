Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope Host a “Thank You Luncheon” for the Chairs and Leadership Group of the Shop The Day Away Luncheon

  • Arlette Gordon, Gail WorthCAPEHART

  • Catherine Hart, Lynette DallasCAPEHART

  • Chris Cox, Stanton CollemerCAPEHART

  • David Sarama, Debra GoldenherschCAPEHART

  • Dee Wade, Terry Duffy, Lori BergCAPEHART

  • Jacqui Michel, Michelle Worth, Laura TanneCAPEHART

  • Janet and Mark LevyCAPEHART

  • Joseph McNamara, Arlette Gordon, Max McNamaraCAPEHART

  • Lois Richards, Mary AckermanCAPEHART

  • Lonnie Winter, Charles ContessaCAPEHART

  • Nancy and Lori ErickCAPEHART

  • Sandy and Greg KriserCAPEHART

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope ended the philanthropic season by hosting a “Thank you” luncheon at The Colony Palm Beach for the chairs, leadership group, and sponsors of the 2023 Shop The Day Away Luncheon™. This year’s signature event raised a historic $1 million for local cancer patients in need.

“This is an exceptional year as Cancer Alliance celebrated its 20th Anniversary,” said Stanton Collemer, CEO of CAHH. “That’s 20 years of making a powerful impact in our community! We are so grateful to all of our generous supporters who helped Cancer Alliance disburse over $750,000 to over 150 families last year alone. We look to increase our reach with the community’s support over the next year and beyond.”

