DTR Modern Gallery Discusses Dan’s Cover Artist Houben R.T.

This week’s patriotic cover art comes to us from DTR Modern Gallery artist Houben R.T. Titled “1 Dollar Statue of Liberty” (2023, acrylic paints, acrylic markers and foil, 48″ x 36″), the piece was created by the Bulgarian emigrant with the Fourth of July in mind.

From his Brooklyn studio, he now creates works that are sought after among art dealers and collectors and have been exhibited in several museum and gallery shows.

We spoke to DTR Modern New York Art Gallery Director Avalon Bellos to learn more about “1 Dollar Statue of Liberty,” Houben’s iconic style and his impressive career.

How is this week’s cover art representative of the artistic voice and/or the themes explored in Houben’s portfolio?

Houben is a multifaceted artist with a deep understanding of classical themes with modern application. The cover piece combines many personal elements — for example, through the eyes of an immigrant, the Statue of Liberty is a symbol of new beginnings — and this rings true for Houben. Originally from Bulgaria, Lady Liberty is more than a statute; it is a beloved symbol of freedom. Additionally, New York City is the financial capital of the world, and currency is a constant in all of his works.

Houben has a unique approach to art-making. He maintains an alchemist’s attitude towards painting by creating pigments, which he grinds himself — a process he undergoes in homage to raw color and its intrinsic impact. The subject matter for his paintings is derived from old currencies and coins from the U.S. and other countries around the world.

What are some key identifiers that define Houben’s art style, and how does his work stand out from artists of a similar genre?

His artistic style at once draws upon Romanticism and Symbolism but is thoroughly Postmodernist in its bravado. Houben’s paintings are about the foundation of a society in relation to its history and propaganda. As Andy Warhol used celebrity as a motif of consumerism in the American culture — focusing on products — Houben uses currency to denote the power of the financial industry. This is a standout in the current art market as a cerebral approach to the obsession with wealth and innovation.

When did DTR Modern’s relationship with Houben begin, and how has his status in the art world evolved since the gallery first acquired his work?

Houben met Dr. Theodore Vassilev in 1996 at a curated show in which they began a working relationship. In 2006, Houben was part of the first exhibition in the DTR Modern Gallery program. He is considered a veteran in the collection with his shimmering works — growing in depth and magnitude year to year.

What would you say is one of the most impressive accolades or achievements of Houben’s career so far?

Firstly, Houben is proud of his long-standing signature style, to which he has not deviated from but continued to evolve. Additionally, one of his other crowning moments was his entrance into the 54th Venice Biennale and continuing to be a strong artist in the prestigious gallery of DTR Modern Gallery.

Where can Houben’s art be viewed now and/or later this summer?

DTR Modern Galleries in New York City (SoHo), Boston, D.C., Palm Beach and Nantucket. Other collaborations internationally: Taipei and Bulgaria.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

Formidable and considered avant-garde — Houben has a real penchant for historic majesty. From images of Abraham Lincoln to Audrey Hepburn the saturated colors are passionate, reverent and intoxicating.

To see more of Houben R.T.’s artwork and to inquire about purchasing a piece from one of DTR Modern Gallery’s five locations, visit dtrmodern.com.