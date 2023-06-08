Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week’s cover features “Paradise” by Long Island painter Julie O’Brien. Represented worldwide by Museum Masters International, O’Brien’s artwork utilizes vibrant colors and realistic depictions of nature to instill a sense of awe in its viewers and to spread a message of love and beauty.

Through parochial school, O’Brien was chosen to attend advanced fine arts programs at the Huntington School of Fine Arts, Adelphi University, the Fashion Institute of Technology, Sacred Heart University and Suffolk County Community College. After obtaining an art and science degree, she studied at the Sanford-Brown Institute, practicing as a diagnostic ultrasound technician.

For the past 17 years, she has also pursued a career in the financial industry, where she has been met with success and now serves as vice president of Chase Bank in Southampton. Amid her financial and art career successes, she has mothered three children with her spouse.

O’Brien’s artwork has earned her numerous awards and placement in prestigious galleries, the Vatican and the Islip Town Supervisor’s offices. Her latest artistic endeavor, JAXI, is a collaboration with Roger Sichel, acclaimed artist/photographer and MAXI Arts founder, and is currently featured in Sichel’s exciting new ARTACOM event at Southampton Cultural Center through August 28.

A showcase of some of the most innovative and cutting-edge artists from around the world, ARTACOM has developed an immersive experience that merges the real world with the digital, showcasing fine art, fashion, sculpture, performance and digital works.

Here, O’Brien discusses the inspiration for this week’s cover art, her innate artistic talent and her partnership with Sichel.

Julie O’Brien Talks ARTACOM and More

What inspired you to create “Paradise” (16.75” x 22.75”), and what themes did you set out to explore with it?

“Paradise” was inspired by my dream of Heaven. I added the butterflies to symbolize my husband’s thyroid cancer, as they are the symbol for thyroid cancer awareness.

What did the creation process of this painting entail, and how long did it take?

This creation began with a dream that I immediately began painting for a week straight until it was completed.

How did you develop your art style?

My art style developed naturally as I was seen as a self-taught prodigy at the age of 5 years old. My specialty is in hyperrealism, specifically in watercolors, mixed media and acrylic painting. Additionally, I have studied in multiple universities and colleges, and I have classical training. I have been painting professionally through private commissions for over 25 years.

What art accomplishment are you most proud of?

Most recently, I was commissioned to paint saints to reside with Pope Francis in the Vatican in Rome. My art has been featured in galleries, government buildings, restaurants, private collections and the Vatican.

What do you consider the most rewarding aspect of being an artist?

It is truly rewarding to be able to spread my ideas and creativity through my artwork.

What details can you share about the new ARTACOM event?

This summer in Southampton, I will be a featured artist at ARTACOM at the Southampton Cultural Center, located at 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. This will be the next evolution of art, technology and social interaction. This event will run all summer through August 28 and is hosted by Roger Sichel, featuring numerous guest artists including pieces by Andy Warhol, MAXI, JAXI, Picasso, Ray Gross, Inson Wood and others!

I will be debuting a brand-new collaboration called “JAXI” with renowned artist Roger Sichel from MAXI Arts.

To see more of Julie O’Brien’s art, follow her on Instagram @julieobrienstudios. To inquire about commissions, contact Julie O’Brien Studios at 631-578-8531. And to learn more about ARTACOM in Southampton, visit artacom.io.

