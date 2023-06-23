Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers is known for its front covers featuring the artwork of talented local artists. Now you can lay on them while soaking up the sun at the beach!

This summer Dan’s Papers has launched its first series of limited edition beach towels. The towels are for sale online at danspapers.com/shop and at the Dan’s Taste events being hosted throughout summer.

“We are thrilled to promote the artists that make Dan’s Papers the most renowned media brand serving the Hamptons,” said Joshua Schneps, co-publisher of Dan’s Papers. “Each front cover is a beautiful piece of artwork, and with the summer season being so popular in the Hamptons, it made sense to extend the covers on beach towels.”

The towels are a great poolside statement and also make great gifts for family members, friends and customers.

“We made sure to stay in line with our mission, quality,” Schneps added. “Each towel is made of plush cotton velour.”

The beach towels feature the artwork of Hanniel Levenson and Mike Stanko, two of the many artists whose work has graced the cover of Dan’s Papers over the decades. The covers featured include Levenson’s vibrant abstract work “Felines and Flowers” and Stanko’s pop art depiction of the Montauk Lighthouse.

“Seeing my painting of the iconic Montauk Lighthouse on the cover of another East End icon, Dan’s Papers, was a thrill in itself,” said Stanko. “Now seeing it on a beach towel signals a very exciting summer ahead! What says, ‘summertime on Long Island’ more than this!?”

Levenson waxed poetic about his work.

“Watch a cat move, a leaf fall, a flower bloom,” he said. “It’s majestic. A silent dance, happening around us at all times. The roar is a yearning, a prayer, to tap into my true self. To hear the call to follow my passion. Endurance and grace are needed in this journey to tell the one story each of us is called to tell as we dance through our lives. ‘Felines and Flowers’ seeks this dance, listens for the call and moves towards the sacred center.”

Julia Dawson, owner of The Electric Merch Co., serves as brand curator and manufacturer for Dan’s Papers beach towels.

“Dan’s Papers cover art makes people happy,” she said. “They are always stunning and such a part of the fabric of life here in the Hamptons. I actually keep my favorite ones so I am excited to help bring them to life in this really fun, summery way.

“I think the combination of the great art and bright colors in our plush beach towel makes them irresistible,” she continued. “It has been really fun seeing the reaction to them at the Dan’s Papers events. Most people have bought both because they just can’t pick between the two! I think they will be really fun to collect, too.“

For bulk orders contact [email protected] for discounted rates. All towels purchased online offer free shipping to Suffolk County.