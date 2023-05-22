Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This season Dan’s Papers is whipping up the most extraordinary Dan’s Taste Series in years, hosting some of the hottest events on the East End celebrating the region’s first-rate culinary scene and award-winning wineries.

The premier Hamptons locations were selected to host and partner with to offer a carefully curated, more elevated event series fitting of a South Fork summer. Join us at all five events. Each has its own vibe, breathtaking views and historic significance. A percentage of ticket proceeds will be donated to a local cause.

“We are pleased to present this year’s series which will couple the East End’s most extraordinary chefs with the Hamptons’ most coveted destinations,” said Elizabeth Aloni of Dan’s Papers. “The series will offer outstanding culinary experiences that you cannot find elsewhere.”

The series kicks off with a toast to everyone’s favorite summer wine at the Rosé Soirée, followed by the Chefs of the Hamptons culinary celebration at EHP Resort & Marina, and the return of the popular Clambake at Gurney’s Montauk Resort. Rounding out the series is the GrillHampton barbeque event with a live concert at East Hampton Clubhouse and Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s curating top chefs from across the country.

Dan’s Taste Summer 2023 Events

Rosé Soirée

Sunday, May 28 at the Southampton Arts Center

This event is the kickoff party of the summer featuring over 15 rosés from local vineyards to international wines and 18 top chefs from Long Island. Toast your Hamptons beach season in style as we raise many a rosy-hued glass to the official libation of summer: Rosé!

Sponsors include BMW, Corona, Simply Lemonade, Adamas, DAOU Vineyards, Great Jones, Chinola, 400 Conejo Mezcal, Hampton Ice, Blacklane, Permanent Touch Cosmetics, Serene, Southampton Arts Center, SRP Photobooth and Schneps Media.

A percentage of ticket proceeds will be donated to the Luv Michael Foundation and the Ellen Hermanson Foundation.

Chefs of the Hamptons

Thursday, June 22 at EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton

Over a dozen of the Hamptons top chefs have been curated to serve up an unforgettable experience at EHP Resort & Marina. With its picturesque setting overlooking Three Mile Harbor, the resort’s popular Sí Sí Restaurant is the perfect backdrop for an evening of fine dining, delectable wines and cocktails, and live music. Guests are in for a treat.

The pre-event reception is set to dazzle, with a gold and platinum affair featuring caviar, oysters and champagne, all presented in an epic setting at EHP Resort & Marina. The VIP lounge is open all evening to platinum guests, offering elevated cocktails and exclusive access to some of the most talented chefs in the region.

All guests are welcome to indulge in this celebration of food, drink, and the best of the Hamptons, enjoying a walk-around experience unlike any other.

Clambake

Thursday, July 13 at Gurney’s Montauk

Meet us in Montauk for the ultimate seaside soirée of the season at Clambake MTK, the oceanfront food and drink celebration at the legendary Gurney’s. The venue will set the menu and their renowned chefs will curate each step from the elegant cocktail hour with the finest hors d’oeuvres to each course with the best in seafood.

Platinum guests will enjoy a beach bonfire after party with smores, flowing wine and cocktails. Celebrate the beach life and ocean views, coastal cuisine and everything that makes Montauk the hottest seaside destination on the East Coast.

GrillHampton x Live Concert

Saturday, August 5 at East Hampton Clubhouse

Get ready to be a part of the biggest BBQ culinary showdown the Hamptons has ever seen! GrillHampton offers servings from top grillmasters in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. This year guests enjoy the great grilled fare from burgers & steak to veggies, beer, and specialty cocktails while enjoying a live concert produced in conjunction with East Hampton Clubhouse.

VIP tickets will include early entry, onsite parking and a VIP lounge. Very limited onsite parking to book your car service, Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s

Thursday, August 17, Gurney’s Montauk

Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s is a fine dining event. This premier Montauk culinary celebration unites with the talents of renowned chefs at the helm of premier resorts from across the country in a one-of-a-kind gastronomic gathering.

From the curated cocktail hour through the six-course pairing dinner and decadent desserts, chefs from around the country will fill the evening with locally sourced signature dishes matched with exceptional wines and craft cocktails, redefining the farm-to-table and grape-to-glass experience.

The VIP experience will include a champagne toast with the chefs and then a beach bonfire party with desserts, cocktails and wines.

For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.