Naturally Good Cafe Chef David Piacente Talks Chefs of the Hamptons

Naturally Good Cafe Chef/Owner David Piacente is bringing his Montauk spot’s flavorful fare to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2023.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

We spoke to Piacente about how he got into the restaurant business, food trends, favorite comfort food and more in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Meet Naturally Good Cafe Chef/Owner David Piacente

How did you get into this line of work?

I started as a dishwasher and worked my way up. Studied at CIA (Culinary Institute of America). I was an executive chef at Gosman’s for 10 years before coming here.

What new food trends are you seeing?

People have a strong interest in knowing where their food comes from.

What is your favorite dish?

We have a seasonal menu that changes with the ingredients that are freshly available each season, on which we are currently serving an edamame falafel. The falafel is baked, not fried, and gluten-free, served with pickled snap peas, carrots and a coconut lime and cucumber sauce, which is also vegan and gluten-free. I have it almost every day.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

My inspiration comes from what’s currently available, in season and fresh.

What is your comfort food?

My comfort food is any good home-cooked meal made with love. I can appreciate it when someone pours their heart into their cooking and serves it accordingly.

Who do you most admire in the food world and why?

I admire anyone in this business who successfully balances their chef life with their family time. It is not an easy balance.

What is a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

An important ritual I carry out is making sure my refrigerators are up and running every day.

What will you be serving at the event?

I will be serving edamame falafels.

Naturally Good Cafe is located at 779 Montauk Highway in Montauk. Call 631-668-9030 or visit naturallygoodcafe.com for more info.

