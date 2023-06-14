Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Southold police responded to a report of a dead body that had washed up on Plum Island aboard a boat Saturday, but the case was ultimately handed over to Suffolk County police detectives who determined no foul play was involved.

After receiving the request on Saturday, June 10 to assist with the vessel that had run aground on Plum Island, Southold Town Police Department declined to get involved due to jurisdiction, and took no further action.

They were later advised that a dead body was discovered on board the boat. Southold department supervisors then contacted Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Unit, which is on call to handle incidents such as this for Plum Island.

While SCPD Homicide handled the investigation, Southold police offered to assist in any way they could. No further action was taken and police have not released the name of the individual found dead on the boat, but the person had reportedly been missing from Connecticut.

Suffolk County police confirmed that nothing criminal had occurred surrounding the death, but they have yet to share the circumstances or cause.

Plum Island is famously home to the Plum Island Animal Disease Center (PIADC) which serves to defend the country against deadly illnesses that can cross from animal to human. The lab remains active, but it’s in the process of relocating to a new facility in Kansas.

MORE BODIES ON PLUM ISLAND

This is not the first body to wash up on Plum Island. In 1921, The New York Times wrote that the body of a man found off Plum Island had been identified as Bert F. Loomis, a “prosperous tobacco grower of Westfield, Mass.”

In 2010, the New York Post reported that the clothed but partially decomposed body of a large black man with “very long fingers” was discovered on the island’s restricted southwest beach.

Four years later, in December of 2014, The Boston Globe reported that several human body parts, starting with a leg with its sock still on, were found on Plum Island Beach.

In August of 2015, the Boston Herald reported that the partially clothed body of a woman appeared to have washed ashore in Plum Island’s Parker River Wildlife Refuge. She was later identified as 59-year-old Jocelyn McLaughlin of Newburyport, Massachusetts. The people who found the body had been on a walk, enjoying the scenic beach.

In 2021, the Gloucester Daily Times reported that the body of a missing swimmer, Eric Pecina, was found in the waters off Grape Island in Ipswich, Massachusetts, which is considered part of Plum Island, only separated from the larger land mass by a creek.