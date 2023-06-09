East Hampton Man Still Missing Since June 7

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

An East Hampton Town resident is missing and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Family members reported Lucas T. Desario, 35, missing on the evening of Wednesday, June 7 “after losing contact with him for several days,” East Hampton Town police said in a statement on Thursday.

“At this time there does not appear to be any foul play involved,” Police Chief Michael Sarlo said on Friday, “As the investigation into the circumstances is active and ongoing, and search efforts are still underway, I don’t have much else to share.”

According to the information posted by his family and friends, Desario was last seen on June 7 at 626 Montauk Highway, the address for Hero Beach Club, an oceanfront beach resort that many refer to as the “Smiley Face” hotel because of the drawing on the side of the building.

DeSario’s vehicle and personal belongings were found on S. Eaton Street, near Hero Beach Club, on Thursday, June 8, according to police.

The police department led an “extensive search” of the area on Thursday by land and sea. Police utilized their drones and received assistance from a Southampton Village K-9 unit, the United States Coast Guard, Suffolk County police aviation and the East Hampton Ocean Rescue squad.

However, Desario has not been found.

Police describe him as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. When he was reportedly last seen, he was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Anyone who sees Desario or has any information about his whereabouts is being asked to call the police at 631-537-7575. All calls will be kept confidential.