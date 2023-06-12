Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

El Verano chef and owner Julian Medina, known for his creative take on Mexican food and flavors, is bringing his ‘elevated and warm’ Mexican cuisine to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

We spoke to Medina about how he got into the culinary industry, what food trend he’s keeping an eye on and what his favorite dish is in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Meet Julian Medina of El Verano

How did you get into this line of work?

Growing up in Mexico City, I always loved cooking for family and friends. I knew from the time I was about 17 years old this is what I wanted to do. I started out interning in a few, mostly French, restaurants in Mexico City, before I was offered a job in NYC.

I worked in various restaurants in NYC while attending the French Culinary Institute, where I learned many French cooking techniques. I have been able to successfully apply my education to my experience working in a wide range of restaurants in NYC and beyond.

I have also studied Mexican cookbooks to learn the best of my native cuisine for my work in upscale Mexican restaurants.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw my greatest inspiration from my father and my grandfather’s cooking. My father would be up at 6 a.m. cooking a three-course breakfast for me before I went to school every day. I have great memories of those days and special times with family.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I am seeing a trend to go back to basics, meaning an interest in returning to traditional family meals, but with a modern interpretation. Modern interpretations of old-school recipes bring back the feeling of family traditions, yet with a contemporary spin on the ingredients or presentation.

What is your favorite dish?

Tacos are my favorite. They are flavorful, simple, fun and versatile. And always satisfying!

What is your comfort food?

I enjoy eating Chinese food. Dumplings with a good fried rice, slippery chicken … these are all very satisfying for me through good times and bad.

What will you be serving at the Chefs of the Hamptons?

I will be serving a lobster taco with Togarashi mayo.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.

El Verano is located at 10 Windmill Lane, Southampton.