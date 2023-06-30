Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Papers’ biggest and most popular event of the summer season, GrillHampton, returns Saturday, August 5 with a live concert.

This year the event will be hosted for the first time at The Clubhouse Hamptons in partnership with MRR Experiences.

“It’s exciting to be bringing GrillHampton to a new venue and one as perfectly situated as The Clubhouse Hamptons,” says Josh Schneps, Dan’s Papers co-publisher. “The venue is a hidden gem that many people know simply as a tennis club. But beyond the tennis club is their entertainment venue and great lawn.”

GrillHampton will be on the great lawn that includes a stage where a live musical performance will take place by The Realm, which is a renowned East End band performing reggae, rock and ska influences.

“We are excited to be hosting Dan’s GrillHampton and working with them to curate the event of the summer,” says Matt Rubenstein, Clubhouse Hamptons and MRR Experiences entertainment director. “We look forward to welcoming the community. We continue to expand our entertainment offerings at Clubhouse Hamptons this season from GrillHampton to live concerts such as Stephen Marley on July 29 and renowned comedian Chelsea Handler coming this August 26. If you haven’t been here before, we hope you will be inspired to return!”

Tickets to GrillHampton include tastes from about a dozen chefs including grillmasters and sweets as well as a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

Each visitor is asked to vote on their favorite grillmaster with the one receiving the most votes getting awarded the annual GrillHampton Champion.

Grilled fare is always a diverse offering of steak, burgers, chicken, veggies and other variations on your favorite BBQ presented by our award-winning chefs.

GrillHampton Eats

This year’s food lineup includes:

Au Jus Roasted Meats & Oklahoma BBQ

Backyard BBQ

Big Guns BBQ

Endless Summer by Chef Peter Ambrose

Grace & Grit

GreenHill Kitchen & Que

Hudson Smokehouse

Insatiable Eats

Marc Bynum Concepts

Meats Meat Traditional BBQ

Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbeque

Prime Time Butcher

The Clubhouse Hamptons

Other food vendors include: North Fork Donut Co., Buddahberry Frozen Yogurt, Backyard Brine and Artisanal Pickles.

Tickets to GrillHampton start at just $125 and pricing increases as the event date approaches. So get your tickets early and buy them today at DansTaste.com

For those seeking continued entertainment an after party hosted by MurMrr and MRR Experiences will take place inside The Clubhouse Hamptons. The space includes an indoor stage and acoustics, bar, lounge seating, bowling lanes and games.

The after party begins at 10 p.m. and will include music by Gimme Gimme Disco, which is a nationally touring Disco Dance Party inspired by 1970s Swedish supergroup ABBA.

Be prepared for disco hits from the ’70s and ’80s from artists like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher. Tickets to GrillHampton and the After Party are $150. The after party is a paid bar.

Attendees to GrillHampton are encouraged to take car services to and from the event. Parking is only available to those purchasing VIP tickets, which are very limited at $175. All other attendees must be dropped off and picked up at the venue.

Sponsors of the event include Adamas Reserve, Barbados, Blacklane, BMW of Southampton, Corona Premier, Country Carpet, Don Julio Rosado, Fresca Mixed, Great Jones, 400 Conejos, Hampton Ice, LaCroix, Mohegan Sun, National Event Connection, Preferred Events and Simply Spiked Lemonade.

The event will be making a charitable donation to a local charity to be named in the coming weeks.

For more information on the event visit DansTaste.com or follow us @DansTasteLI.